 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H3'ed 12/3/21

Treatment of diabetes with milk

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3986
Message abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Treatment of Diabetes with Milk!!!

Fresh Milk
Fresh Milk
(Image by Bing images)   Details   DMCA

A couple of years ago, I went to my doctor's office for a regular visit, after the usual painful blood work (I have bad veins), the doctor came in and said all problems with my blood work that I have had for years are the same, but she added you have diabetes. She dropped the bad news on my lap like a nuclear bomb. After working in hospitals for several decades I know what a horrible condition she was talking about. I told her it must be a mistake; she said no your A1C is 7.8. I am a brain psychologist not an internal medicine doctor. I did not have the foggiest idea about A1C was. It was quite puzzling, I am not into sweets, and there is no family history of diabetes, so it did not make sense. I told her they have checked my sugar many times and it was always within the normal range (80-120). She said I do not know; you need to see an endocrinologist. They made the appointment for me with a prescription for new pills and a crap load of Papers for diet.

I am a cancer survivor, I used to be a heavy smoker and I developed lung cancer. Two years of being cut, poisoned, nuked and prolonged side effects of chemo was enough. I had got hospitalized eight times during that summer.

I had no desire or stamina for doctors and needles any more. I checked on A1C in blood. It was a measure of average of blood sugar level in a week or so. The cutoff point was 6.5 anything above that was diabetes. The damn thing must have been caused by chemotherapy or some other unknown Garbage.

The endocrinologist modified my pills and emphasized strict diet of rabbit food that I hate and blood sugar check with needles every morning that I hated more.

This thing was pretty serious if the levels would not drop to normal it would have led to diabetes with insulin shots. I had seen patient's like that in hospital, at my age the condition would have gradually led into neuropathy, cognitive deficits and possible dementia.

So, I tried something on my own on. I drank lactose free milk for 24 hours and checked my blood sugar level the next day. It was normal. I drank only milk all day long for three months until my next blood work and regular visit to the doctor. All of my blood work was normal, my cholesterol for the first time in my life had dropped from 240 to 150, everything else was normal.

The doctor was totally surprised. I told her my reasoning for this behavior was that everyone knows that a new born baby is the most venerable at that age. He/she drinks only the mother's milk for the first year and he/she grows a lot. The size of the baby brain grows three times in twelve months. So, if an infant can do it, an old man should be able to do it too.

At six months visit the endocrinologist was surprised too, and every six months she becomes more surprised.

All those bad numbers in my blood of those years were because of the garbage that I was eating. I have no desire for regular food. If I get hungry, I have more milk. The only synthetic chemical which gets into my system is the hormone that they give to the caw to make more milk, no problem for a man.

P, S, this is not a controlled study, before starting your milk diet, consult your doctor.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Iran & Israel, The Case Against the war:

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 3986
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 62 articles, 124 quicklinks, 521 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Getting Old

Getting Old is a pain in the neck and everywhere else in the body. I cannot write enough about the medical problems that I have experienced, during last five years. As if the loss of abilities and mild memory problems is not enough, one becomes venerable to dealing with diseases.

Due to the extent of medical problems, one gets obsessed with his treatments and keeps on talking about his medical problems with others. The other people get tired of hearing the same garbage from you and avoid conversing with you.

People who are a health freaks in their younger ages, do not suffer as much as people like me who smoked cigarettes, ate everything in sight and never exercised.

When an easy solution shows up for a serious problem, then we have and do what is right. Not like anti vaccine people, who die because of their fear of needles. Although, I am still on medications and have regular doctor office visits. It feels much better, when I hear "You are Fine".

Submitted on Friday, Dec 3, 2021 at 4:24:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 