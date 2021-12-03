Treatment of Diabetes with Milk!!!

A couple of years ago, I went to my doctor's office for a regular visit, after the usual painful blood work (I have bad veins), the doctor came in and said all problems with my blood work that I have had for years are the same, but she added you have diabetes. She dropped the bad news on my lap like a nuclear bomb. After working in hospitals for several decades I know what a horrible condition she was talking about. I told her it must be a mistake; she said no your A1C is 7.8. I am a brain psychologist not an internal medicine doctor. I did not have the foggiest idea about A1C was. It was quite puzzling, I am not into sweets, and there is no family history of diabetes, so it did not make sense. I told her they have checked my sugar many times and it was always within the normal range (80-120). She said I do not know; you need to see an endocrinologist. They made the appointment for me with a prescription for new pills and a crap load of Papers for diet.

I am a cancer survivor, I used to be a heavy smoker and I developed lung cancer. Two years of being cut, poisoned, nuked and prolonged side effects of chemo was enough. I had got hospitalized eight times during that summer.

I had no desire or stamina for doctors and needles any more. I checked on A1C in blood. It was a measure of average of blood sugar level in a week or so. The cutoff point was 6.5 anything above that was diabetes. The damn thing must have been caused by chemotherapy or some other unknown Garbage.

The endocrinologist modified my pills and emphasized strict diet of rabbit food that I hate and blood sugar check with needles every morning that I hated more.

This thing was pretty serious if the levels would not drop to normal it would have led to diabetes with insulin shots. I had seen patient's like that in hospital, at my age the condition would have gradually led into neuropathy, cognitive deficits and possible dementia.

So, I tried something on my own on. I drank lactose free milk for 24 hours and checked my blood sugar level the next day. It was normal. I drank only milk all day long for three months until my next blood work and regular visit to the doctor. All of my blood work was normal, my cholesterol for the first time in my life had dropped from 240 to 150, everything else was normal.

The doctor was totally surprised. I told her my reasoning for this behavior was that everyone knows that a new born baby is the most venerable at that age. He/she drinks only the mother's milk for the first year and he/she grows a lot. The size of the baby brain grows three times in twelve months. So, if an infant can do it, an old man should be able to do it too.

At six months visit the endocrinologist was surprised too, and every six months she becomes more surprised.

All those bad numbers in my blood of those years were because of the garbage that I was eating. I have no desire for regular food. If I get hungry, I have more milk. The only synthetic chemical which gets into my system is the hormone that they give to the caw to make more milk, no problem for a man.

P, S, this is not a controlled study, before starting your milk diet, consult your doctor.