OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/20/20

Treason and Trump

Treason
Treason
(Image by TheTurducken)   Details   DMCA

In the United States, there are both federal and state laws prohibiting treason, defined in Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution. Most state constitutions include similar definitions of treason, specifically limited to levying war against the state, "adhering to the enemies" of the state, or aiding the enemies of the state, and requiring two witnesses or a confession in open court, according to the wiki.

There are opinions that Trump has committed treasonous acts. If this was determined to be true, could his presidency be determined to be illegitimate, and his appointments null and void?

What do OEN readers think?

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Marta Steele

Author 8481
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 15 fans, 335 articles, 132 quicklinks, 906 comments, 54 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Dear MAB,

They could be, but will they be? Remember the impeachment over collusion to acquire the assistance of a foreign country in ruining Joe Biden and his son? And making that the condition on which Ukraine would receive assistance from us? Old news. Nothing to it, said DT. An old parodic song comes to mind...

Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 10:29:40 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 705 articles, 2080 quicklinks, 6345 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Well, Marta, we can dream...

I was also thinking, since it looks like the results from Georgia might be blue, then it's likely that Wash DC could become the 51st State...the House passed it in June, it was the Senate that blocked it. But what if the new blue Senate passed it? Then DC would come in with 2 Dem Senators, right?

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 2:48:03 AM

Author 0
Carol Jackson

Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 1032 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
It would seem feasible if such appointments were likely to cause immediate or lasting damage to the nation, and that said appointments were proven to be part of a conspiracy involving foreign nation(s) and domestic actors to the detriment of the nation and its people and to the national security of same.


Submitted on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 5:32:17 AM

