Treason and Trump



Treason

In the United States, there are both federal and state laws prohibiting treason, defined in Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution. Most state constitutions include similar definitions of treason, specifically limited to levying war against the state, "adhering to the enemies" of the state, or aiding the enemies of the state, and requiring two witnesses or a confession in open court, according to the wiki.

There are opinions that Trump has committed treasonous acts. If this was determined to be true, could his presidency be determined to be illegitimate, and his appointments null and void?

What do OEN readers think?