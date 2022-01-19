Travel is Hell... at least in the US, for me.

As I write I'm about 80% (19 hours) through my travels to my destination in Brazil.

The total trip, with three legs, will take about 27 hours.

I'm a big believer in enjoying the anticipation of positive experiences. But Covid really cast a huge cloud on that anticipation. I was worried about getting the Covid test, about getting Covid and about getting all the documents properly done.

A friend's friends had to get Covid tests for travel at the last minute and they faced paying fees from $100 to $250. That scared me. Then I heard that some places were cancelling tests at the last minute, even big operations like CVS minute clinics.

So I booked tests for my wife and I for the morning of the day we were traveling (flight leaving at 8 PM.) I tried to get three day PCR tests but they were not available. Fortunately, Brazil allows rapid, Antigen tests. But I was still worried that the tests would be cancelled, even if we were both healthy.

We (as in ME) also had to fill out health forms for Brazil, and for the airline, which uses Verifly. That worked for me, since I'm vaccinated but it didn't for my wife, who didn't tell me she had been vaccinated until we arrived in Brazil.

I also ran into another problemI remembered to use her name before we were married for almost everything, so it would match her passport. But I spaced out on filling in the forms for testing, so the results came back with her married name, which did not match her travel documents. When we got to the airport, the counter people didn't accept them. One desk agent in particular was extra nasty. I've come to think of her as the travel nazi.

Then a miracle happened.

