Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/19/21

Travel is Hell...

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Travel is Hell... at least in the US, for me.

As I write I'm about 80% (19 hours) through my travels to my destination in Brazil.

The total trip, with three legs, will take about 27 hours.

I'm a big believer in enjoying the anticipation of positive experiences. But Covid really cast a huge cloud on that anticipation. I was worried about getting the Covid test, about getting Covid and about getting all the documents properly done.

A friend's friends had to get Covid tests for travel at the last minute and they faced paying fees from $100 to $250. That scared me. Then I heard that some places were cancelling tests at the last minute, even big operations like CVS minute clinics.

So I booked tests for my wife and I for the morning of the day we were traveling (flight leaving at 8 PM.) I tried to get three day PCR tests but they were not available. Fortunately, Brazil allows rapid, Antigen tests. But I was still worried that the tests would be cancelled, even if we were both healthy.

We (as in ME) also had to fill out health forms for Brazil, and for the airline, which uses Verifly. That worked for me, since I'm vaccinated but it didn't for my wife, who didn't tell me she had been vaccinated until we arrived in Brazil.

I also ran into another problemI remembered to use her name before we were married for almost everything, so it would match her passport. But I spaced out on filling in the forms for testing, so the results came back with her married name, which did not match her travel documents. When we got to the airport, the counter people didn't accept them. One desk agent in particular was extra nasty. I've come to think of her as the travel nazi.

Then a miracle happened.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

