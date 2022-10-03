 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

Transcending Paradigms - Systematic Assertiveness - 7

By Blair Gelbond
Hand
Hand
(Image by Pixabay: Yomare)   Details   DMCA


"We've been had. The Domination system naturally creates interpersonal abuse."

Our previous section focused on authoritarians' abuse of power. This, of course, occurs at global, national and daily interactional levels. The following essay addresses ways we can deal with manipulation and other abuses of power in our everyday interpersonal relationships.

How can we set limits on such people in day-to-day life? The answer is complex and multi-leveled. It is both personal and transpersonal. One helpful key is gaining a deep a broad view, enabling us to see the faulty architecture of our society clearly.

[The system detected an overrun of stack-based buffer in this application. This override could potentially allow a malicious user to gain control of this application.]

The process has terminated because it could not allocate additional memory.

Be this as it may, shifts in our habits of consciousness start with pain. We become aware of hurting. Acknowledging pain - not pushing it aside or ignoring it - is the first step of transformation.

Manipulation can be immobilizing. We do not have to settle for out "deer in the headlights" reaction.

Blair Gelbond - I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with Schizophrenia and Other Mental Illnesses.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

The larger Dominator-Control pattern that has existed in society since the formation of city-states (5-7 thousand years ago) remains with us in both gross and subtle forms.

Too often in daily life we allow ourselves to be victimized by institutions, "friends" and family members, organizations, jobs, and even strangers. We tell ourselves that we live in a "dog-eat-dog," competitive society where people naturally victimize each other.

Clearly, fear has many disguises; one we can recognize is the wish to control others by evoking anxiety and the conscious or unconscious thought in the other person that they are ignorant or guilty.

Yet, the truth is that there are specific strategies - ways of thinking and acting - which enable us to get out of the victim-habit.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 3, 2022

