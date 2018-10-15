Toxic Family Communication --You Can Change it!



LISTEN TO ME - I KNOW WHAT'S BEST FOR YOU!

EVERYONE has experienced moments of feeling smothered or frustrated by the interference and advice of a loving and concerned family member. Expressing feelings and opinions in an open and non-intrusive way is a part of family life. It happens and always will.

However, often out of a sense of worry, anxiety, desperation or other motives family members tend to invade personal boundaries. When this happens the communication dynamic changes and may become toxic.

Family is often viewed consciously or not as a 'safe haven.' Most anything can be said without consequence. Unconditional love and acceptance are taken for granted. This gives you freedom to act or speak in ways that may undermine your closest relationships.

Do you ever find yourself screaming, swearing or saying hateful things you really don't mean? Especially to those you love most!

Our lives are frequently filled with stress, worry, concern, fear, anger and a litany of other emotions. Life may seem overwhelming and we react rather than respond.

Feel like a quick informal assessment of how you deal with family? Here's a short Mind Acrobatics(TM) exercise. Spend 5 minutes in a bit of recollection. If you like use pen and paper to help capture your thoughts.

Mind Acrobatics Exercise: "Did I Really Say That?"

1. Think about the last argument you had with a family member with whom you are close.

2. What prompted the argument?

3. How did you respond?

4. Are there words you wish you could take back?

5. Was the situation eventually solved?

6. Did you find that afterwards all was forgiven?

7. Are you still just as close with this person?

If your response to questions 4 & 7 is yes, give it some careful thought.(click on page 2)

