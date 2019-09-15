In the Purple
This world is too good for us
Too green for our umber
Too full, too rife
With yearnings
Plastic bags are too good for us
We never deserved
Bags made from petroleum
Pulled from Earth's veins.
Trees are too good for us
Always
Served us better
Alive
Our eyes are too good for us
Seeing through and beyond
The wavy glass
And dirty window
Our shoes are too good for us
Willing to carry us
Past the
Slumbering minotaur
Our feet, too good for us
Would tiptoe us
Into the Dreaming hills
Where our arms
And hands also
Far too good for us
Are ever-ready
To turn to wings
To carry us back
To our homes
Too good for us
If only we actually lived there
Our skin, too good for us
Asking why
Don't we admire
Ourselves more
Our mirrors, too good for us
Wondering why
We don't
See deeper
Our ears, too good for us
Could have
Understood the whales
Too good for us
Because they are good
And the ocean
You guessed it
Too good
And the desert and the wind
And the night and the day
And the sunrise and
The creatures and the stars
All too good
Too good for us
Too good for us
Too good