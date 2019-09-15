 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/15/19

Too good for us

By     (# of views)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
In the Purple
In the Purple
This world is too good for us
Too green for our umber
Too full, too rife
With yearnings

Plastic bags are too good for us
We never deserved
Bags made from petroleum
Pulled from Earth's veins.

Trees are too good for us
Always
Served us better
Alive

Our eyes are too good for us
Seeing through and beyond
The wavy glass
And dirty window

Our shoes are too good for us
Willing to carry us
Past the
Slumbering minotaur

Our feet, too good for us
Would tiptoe us
Into the Dreaming hills
Where our arms

And hands also
Far too good for us
Are ever-ready
To turn to wings

To carry us back
To our homes
Too good for us
If only we actually lived there

Our skin, too good for us
Asking why
Don't we admire
Ourselves more

Our mirrors, too good for us
Wondering why
We don't
See deeper

Our ears, too good for us
Could have
Understood the whales
Too good for us

Because they are good
And the ocean
You guessed it
Too good

And the desert and the wind
And the night and the day
And the sunrise and
The creatures and the stars

All too good

Too good for us

Too good for us

Too good

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

