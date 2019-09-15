

In the Purple

This world is too good for us

Too green for our umber

Too full, too rife

With yearnings



Plastic bags are too good for us

We never deserved

Bags made from petroleum

Pulled from Earth's veins.



Trees are too good for us

Always

Served us better

Alive



Our eyes are too good for us

Seeing through and beyond

The wavy glass

And dirty window



Our shoes are too good for us

Willing to carry us

Past the

Slumbering minotaur



Our feet, too good for us

Would tiptoe us

Into the Dreaming hills

Where our arms



And hands also

Far too good for us

Are ever-ready

To turn to wings



To carry us back

To our homes

Too good for us

If only we actually lived there



Our skin, too good for us

Asking why

Don't we admire

Ourselves more



Our mirrors, too good for us

Wondering why

We don't

See deeper



Our ears, too good for us

Could have

Understood the whales

Too good for us



Because they are good

And the ocean

You guessed it

Too good



And the desert and the wind

And the night and the day

And the sunrise and

The creatures and the stars



All too good

Too good for us

Too good for us

Too good