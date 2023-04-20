Too Bad You Made Vlad Mad, Herein Lies Why I'm Glad

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2023 is Volodymyr Zelensky. The name Volodymyr is the same as Vladimir, which is the same as Wlodzimierz. It is a popular Slavic male name and consists of two Slavic words whose meaning is "power" (Vlad) and "peace" (Mir). One might reference Vlad the Impaler (aka Dracula) and the Mir Space Station. Most ironic, methinks. In fact, Zelensky's name is sometimes spelled Vladimir just like, his apparent nemesis, Vladimir Putin; it all depends of who is saying and writing what. Given that Volodymyr Zelensky is a U.S. puppet, I can not help but wonder if this spelling difference is resultant of nefarious propaganda. In any event, I think that Time magazine got it wrong, because the Person of the Year, in my wee mind, should be the other Vlad, as in Putin.

In the instant case, I have little disquiet about Ukraine or either man and I am far more concerned about the bloodletting in Palestine, Yemen, Libya, Tigray, DRC, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya and Somalia (all of which can be traced back to "the West"). I suspect my concern for Ukraine is about the same as the average European-American has about the other countries I have mentioned where far worse is happening. However, in the grand scheme of things and looking downrange, I am grateful to Vladimir Putin and it is too bad the West is sad because they made Vlad mad and, thusly, been had. I shall now explain why I'm glad.

As a socio-political dissident and admitted heretic, I resent the United States because of what it has done and continues to do my people, and to me both here in the United States and abroad. No one knows my story, but it will soon be told should the cosmos see it fit for me to have time to tell it. I once believed in the United States. Though I lived in the ghetto as a child, academically I grew up in an elite military academy, attended top-notch private schools and had classmates that were either famous children or the children of famous people. I had the best teachers money could buy. That was the sacrifice my parents made for me. I was, am, and always will be socially bi-polar for I am the fruit of two disparate worlds. I am the epitome of yin and yang, darkness and light, good and evil, the higher self and the lower self, heaven and hell, night and day; black but not white.

When I was a child cadet, our idea of fun was drawing war scenes in pencil. I came from two generations of combat veterans. In fact, my father was a drill instructor in the USMC (weaponless defense); he received military honors at his funeral. I was the perfect little G.I. Joe (funny, my dad was named Joe). Unfortunately, or fortunately (depending on perspective), I succumbed to the maturation process and all of the corrupt, racist, anti-black, deceitful, vile, viciousness that is "America" revealed its ugly head; and torso as well.

We are all distilled products from our life experiences, from the brim to the dregs. I will not allow anyone to deny my experiences in the United States. If one wishes to take exception to my experiences they should not tolerate a society in which those experiences occur, fester, are nurtured, cultivated, and encouraged to perpetuate themselves.

I am downright giddy at the beginning demise of the global cyclops known as the "world's leading democracy," the "shining city on a hill," the "exceptional nation" and the "benevolent hegemon"(oxymoron). Though there is much ado about "woke-ism" domestically, the fact is that the European has always been woke, it is the rest of the world that has been asleep but thanks to Vlad, it has awakened. The one-eyed giant is being smitten by the mighty scythe of the world's majority, the grim reaper approacheth and Vladimir Putin is the unwitting harbinger.

The Cyclops were known for going around eating humans.

The Second, And Last, Fall Of Rome

Essentially, there were four main reasons for the fall of Rome, which are: political instability, economic and social problems, and a weakening of the frontier or border. Additionally, the Roman army became overstretched and needed more soldiers that they did not have which led to successive military losses. The United States has not "won" a war in 80 years though it has engaged in one war after the other (and it will lose its current proxy war in Ukraine). Every single branch of the United States military is experiencing serious personnel shortages and declining recruitment resulting in panic at the Pentagon.

With the exception of the Civil War of 1861 the political climate has never been as unstable as it is currently with both parties accusing the other of fascism and "threatening democracy". A former U.S. President that is currently running (again) for the presidency and was impeached twice as president has been criminally charged with, likely, more criminal charges to follow; yet he remains popular. Psycho-socially, the U.S. is still reeling from the massive lockdowns and aftermath of Covid. As a nation built on polarization it is more polarized than ever while the U.S. economy is in the midst of a banking calamity and teeters on the brink of total collapse. Not a solitary day passes without the crisis at the border and immigration policy being front and center of political discussion. The geo-political alchemy that confronts the United States will cause seismic displacement of its foundation; the tremors have already begun but these are mere foreshocks. The table has been set.

The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend

Not long ago, a European-American man that I consider one of my mentors stated that if the United States came under attack by a foreign entity that he would fight alongside white supremacists. He is a very prominent "progressive" democrat that often rails against sexism, white supremacy, anti-blackism and racism. I believe him to be as sincere as his white privilege allows him to be. He is a man that I respect; not so much for his politics or rhetoric, but for his exceptional intelligence. When he made the statement he received a considerable amount of guff. However, I totally understood both his statement, and his sentiment because I feel exactly the same way, in a different way because, from where my ancestors and I sit, the United States is a foreign entity in many, many ways.

International relations, foreign affairs and foreign policy are the tectonic dictates of domestic policy. Few people realize this and, it appears, even fewer Black People in the United States. The result is an imposed and malignant, yet willful, ignorance that is metastasized by a government-conscripted media that functions as a propaganda prostitute. A most unfortunate circumstance. I am not among those unfortunate souls, for I fully comprehend geopolitical dynamics and their domestic impact.

The war in Ukraine has served as a catalyst for the global awakening that portends the demise of the West. For far too long the West, spearheaded by the United States, has brutalized the globe with war, theft, sanctions on other countries and weaponization of its currency as the world's reserve currency that, ironically, is backed by nothing. The U.S. dollar is nothing more than the world's best-known fiat currency. Since the Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944, the dollar has been the world's reserve currency and, as such, the United States has weaponized it by sanctioning other nations that refused to dance to its tune causing millions to die and suffer across the globe.

