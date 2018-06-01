- Advertisement -

Tonight is a big night here in Massachusetts. Thousands of delegates from every corner of the Commonwealth are making their way to Worcester right now for the Massachusetts Democratic Party convention.



Around 8 pm this evening, I'll be addressing the convention and asking delegates to help us stay in this fight. And if all goes well (knock on wood!), I'll accept our party's nomination for reelection to the U.S. Senate.



This kicks off a new, intense phase of our campaign here in Massachusetts. I'm glad to have you by my side in this fight as we head into the general election.



As I sit here making the final edits to my speech, I keep thinking about this time six years ago, when I went to this same convention during my first-ever political campaign.

It was a bit like a giant pep rally crossed with a student council election. And I had exactly 15 minutes to make my pitch for the delegates -- talking about how families were getting pounded and it was time to take on Wall Street, time to take on Big Oil, time to fight back.



Then, I got backstage to wait for the results. And wait, and wait, and wait. I think I was on my tenth game of Go Fish with my granddaughters by the time they called me back and announced the result: I had received 95.7% of the vote, meaning the primary process was over!



The race was going to get even more intense over the next few months, but I understood that the Massachusetts Democrats' endorsement meant the people in that arena were ready to fight. I was ready, too.





