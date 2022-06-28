Tomram: William Astore, Up in Arms and Armor in America

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Consider this a rarity. In my introductions to TomDispatch pieces, I've seldom quoted myself, but in April 2021 I wrote a piece I called "Slaughter Central" and, as a lead-in to retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, historian, and TomDispatch regular William Astore's thoughts on the mad Republican response to the recent school slaughter in Uvalde, Texas, let me offer these excerpts from it. Sadly enough, I wouldn't change a word.

"By the time you read this piece, it will already be out of date. The reason's simple enough. No matter what mayhem I describe, with so much all-American weaponry in this world of ours, there's no way to keep up. Often, despite the headlines that go with mass killings here, there's almost no way even to know. "On this planet of ours, America is the emperor of weaponry, even if in ways we normally tend not to put together. There's really no question about it. The all-American powers-that-be and the arms makers that go with them dream up, produce, and sell weaponry, domestically and internationally, in an unmatched fashion. You'll undoubtedly be shocked, shocked to learn that the top five arms makers on the planet " Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and General Dynamics " are all located in the United States. "Put another way, we're a killer nation, a mass-murder machine, slaughter central" "Before we head abroad or think more about weaponry fit to destroy the planet (or at least human life on it), let's just start right here at home. After all, we live in a country whose citizens are armed to their all-too-labile fingertips with more guns of every advanced sort than might once have been imaginable. The figures are stunning. Even before the pandemic hit and gun purchases soared to record levels " about 23 million of them (a 64% increase over 2019 sales) " American civilians were reported to possess almost 400 million firearms. That adds up to about 40% of all such weaponry in the hands of civilians globally, or more than the next 25 countries combined. "And if that doesn't stagger you, note that the versions of those weapons in public hands are becoming ever more militarized and powerful, ever more AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, not .22s. And keep in mind as well that, over the years, the death toll from those weapons in this country has grown staggeringly large. As New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote recently, 'More Americans have died from guns just since 1975, including suicides, murders and accidents (more than 1.5 million), than in all the wars in United States history, dating back to the Revolutionary War (about 1.4 million).' ""Think of all of this as a single weaponized, well-woven fabric, a single American gun culture that spans the globe" Much as mass shootings and public killings can sometimes dominate the news here, a full sense of the damage done by the weaponization of our culture seldom comes into focus. When it does, the United States looks like slaughter central."

And with that in mind, let Astore, who also runs the Bracing Views blog, take you into the response from hell to that reality, the "hardening" of American schools. Tom

Why Going "Hard" Is Taking the Easy Way Out

Hardening Schools and Arming Teachers Is the Wrong Approach

By William J. Astore

American schools are soft, you say? I know what you mean. I taught college for 15 years, so I've dealt with my share of still-teenagers fresh out of high school. Many of them inspired me, but some had clearly earned high marks too easily and needed remedial help in math, English, or other subjects. School discipline had been too lax perhaps and standards too slack, because Johnny and Janey often couldn't or wouldn't read a book, though they sure could text, tweet, take selfies, and make videos.

Oh, wait a sec, that's not what you meant by "soft," is it? You meant soft as in "soft target" in the context of mass school shootings, the most recent being in Uvalde, Texas. Prominent Republicans like Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have highlighted the supposed softness of American schools, their vulnerability to shooters armed with military-style assault rifles and intent on mass murder.

That "softness" diagnosis leads to a seemingly logical quick fix: "harden" the schools, of course! Make them into "targets" too intimidating to approach thanks to, among other security measures, surveillance cameras, metal detectors, bulletproof doors and windows, reinforced fences, armed guards, and even armed teachers.

Here's the simple formula for it all: no more limpness, America, it's time to get hard. Johnny and Janey may still find it challenging to read books or balance a checkbook (or even know what a checkbook is), but, hey, there must be an app for that, right? At least they'll stay alive in our newly hardened schools. Or so we hope. There's no app, after all, for reviving our kids after they've been shot and shredded by some assault-rifle-wielding maniac.

