Tomgram: William Hartung, Disarming You

Hey, here's the good news! Last week, despite a looming congressional budget shutdown, Senate and House leaders actually agreed on the outline of a budget deal that would keep the money flowing. Above all, however parsimonious the Republicans claimed to be, those funds were to be funneled into the Pentagon budget at -- yes! -- record levels. We're talking about almost $900 billion next year for a country that is no longer at war in any significant way globally (and when it was, in this century, spent trillions of your tax dollars on disastrous conflicts as if there weren't" well, for so many there wasn't" any tomorrow). And those funds leave the $772 billion in taxpayer dollars meant for what's called "nondefense" spending in the dust.

Oh, and even though Congress refused to agree to President Biden's request to send $10.1 billion in special military aid to Israel, his administration has been running circles around it, managing in December to send more than $250 million in tank shells and other weaponry to that country in what passes for an "emergency determination" on weapons sales, so that it can keep on devastating Gaza. In fact, according to the Guardian, the Israeli military "dropped 22,000 U.S.-supplied bombs on Gaza in the first month-and-a-half of the war. In that same period, the U.S. had supplied Israel with at least 15,000 bombs, including 2,000lb (900kg) bunker busters, as well as 50,000 155mm artillery shells." To put all of this in context, since Israel's founding in 1948, the U.S. has supplied that country with $124 billion -- no, that is not a misprint! -- in weaponry.

So, while Congress argues over the 2024 budget and Republicans demand far tighter border restrictions in return for any deal, the Pentagon rides high, the military-industrial complex has a field day, and American weaponry enters the world in prodigious quantities. Meanwhile you, the taxpayer, cover it all. With that in mind, let Pentagon specialist and TomDispatch regular William Hartung explore how the Defense Department budget and the giant weapons-makers who profit from it will continue to arm so many places on this planet, while disarming you, the taxpayer. Tom

The Military-Industrial Complex Is the Winner (Not You)

Overspending on the Pentagon Is Stealing Our Future

By William D. Hartung

2023 was a year marked by devastating conflicts from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine to Hamas's horrific terror attacks on Israel, from that country's indiscriminate mass slaughter in Gaza to a devastating civil war in Sudan. And there's a distinct risk of even worse to come this year. Still, there was one clear winner in this avalanche of violence, suffering, and war: the U.S. military-industrial complex.

In December, President Biden signed a record authorization of $886 billion in "national defense" spending for 2024, including funds for the Pentagon proper and work on nuclear weapons at the Department of Energy. Add to that tens of billions of dollars more in likely emergency military aid for Ukraine and Israel, and such spending could well top $900 billion for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, the administration's $100-billion-plus emergency military aid package that failed to pass Congress last month is likely to slip by in some form this year, while the House and Senate are almost guaranteed to add tens of billions more for "national defense" projects in specific states and districts, as happened in two of the last three years.

Of course, before the money actually starts flowing, Congress needs to pass an appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2024, clearing the way for that money to be spent. As of this writing, the House and Senate had indeed agreed to a tentative deal to sign onto the $886 billion that was authorized in December. A trillion-dollar version of such funding could be just around the corner. (If past practice is any guide, more than half of that sum could go directly to corporations, large and small.)

A trillion dollars is a hard figure to process. In the 1960s, when the federal budget was a fraction of what it is now, Republican Senator Everett Dirksen allegedly said, "A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money." Whether he did or not, that quote neatly captures how congressional attitudes toward federal spending have changed. After all, today, a billion dollars is less than a rounding error at the Pentagon. The department's budget is now hundreds of billions of dollars more than at the height of the Vietnam War and over twice what it was when President Eisenhower warned of the "unwarranted influence" wielded by what he called "the military-industrial complex."

To offer just a few comparisons: annual spending on the costly, dysfunctional F-35 combat aircraft alone is greater than the entire budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, Lockheed Martin's contracts with the Pentagon were worth more than the budgets of the State Department and the Agency for International Development combined, and its arms-related revenues continue to rival the government's entire investment in diplomacy. One $13 billion aircraft carrier costs more than the annual budget of the Environmental Protection Agency. Overall, more than half of the discretionary budget Congress approves every year -- basically everything the federal government spends other than on mandatory programs like Medicare and Social Security -- goes to the Pentagon.

It would, I suppose, be one thing if such huge expenditures were truly needed to protect the country or make the world a safer place. However, they have more to do with pork-barrel politics and a misguided "cover the globe" military strategy than a careful consideration of what might be needed for actual "defense."

Congressional Follies

The road to an $886-billion military budget authorization began early last year with a debt-ceiling deal negotiated by President Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. That rolled back domestic spending levels, while preserving the administration's proposal for the Pentagon intact. McCarthy, since ousted as speaker, had been pressed by members of the right-wing "Freedom Caucus" and their fellow travelers for just such spending cuts. (He had little choice but to agree, since that group proved to be his margin of victory in a speaker's race that ran to 15 ballots.)

