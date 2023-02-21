Tomgram: Tom Engelhardt, Where Are You, Izzy?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.





McCarthyism, Then and Now

And the (True) One-Party State in America

By Tom Engelhardt

Can there be any question that we're in a mad "" and loud "" new age of McCarthyism? Thank you, Kevin! And don't forget the wildly over-the-top members of the so-called Freedom Caucus and their Republican associates, including that charmer, lyin' George Santos, Jewish-space-laser-and-white-balloon-carrying Marjorie Taylor Greene, and "" once again running for president "" the man who never lost, Donald Trump-em-all.

I'd like to say it couldn't get crazier. Still, despite watching Greene shout "Liar!" and other Republicans yell "Bullshit!" during President Biden's State of the Union Address, I suspect it could get much worse (and more dangerous) in Washington in the months to come. And believe me, that's leaving Hunter Biden's penis aside. When it comes to this era's McCarthyism, don't for a moment think that the debt ceiling is the only ceiling that could end up in the dust of history.

If you're of a certain age like me, you undoubtedly have an earlier vision of just how ominously mad Washington's politics can get. And I wasn't even thinking of the time in 1968, when Richard Nixon slipped by the Joe Biden of that moment, Hubert Humphrey, winning the presidency with less than 50% of the vote, thanks to his "Southern strategy" and a third-party run by segregationist Alabama Governor George Wallace. Nor did I have in mind the Watergate Hearings five years later that revealed Nixon's bugging of the Democratic National Committee's headquarters, among many other crimes.

In fact, Washington has long been a stranger and more ominous place than one might imagine. I didn't live through the era that, in his recent book, historian Adam Hochschild called American Midnight, the moment during and after World War I when President Woodrow Wilson and his associates cracked down on dissent of almost any sort. They even banned publications they didn't like from the mail and managed to put a former presidential candidate for the then-popular Socialist Party, Eugene V. Debs, in jail for years.

Still, young as I then was, I do remember one of those earlier mad moments in American politics. It was April 1954 when what came to be known as the Army-McCarthy hearings hit television screens nationwide. At that time, long before anyone had even dreamed of social media, TVs "" black and white ones, of course "" were changing lives and habits across the country. The star, if you want to think of him that way, and the most distinctly Trumpian figure of his moment and perhaps any other moment before The Donald, was Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy. He shot to fame in 1950 by claiming he had inside information that 205 members of the State Department "" yes, 205! "" were card-carrying members of the Communist Party.

Before that spring of 1954, McCarthy had the Trumpian time of his life holding endless Senate hearings to denounce public figures of every sort as communists. He made life a living hell for a stunning range of Americans. And then, with the all-too-hot Korean war at an end and the Cold War becoming ever more frigid, McCarthy, who had had a field day, went one step too far. In 1953, with the help of his chief counsel Roy Cohn (who, I'm sure you won't be surprised to learn, would later become a guiding light for one Donald J. Trump), began holding hearings investigating supposed communist influence in the Army and, in response, the military, you might say, did him in.

That should, by the way, be a lesson for the McCarthyites of this moment, too. No matter who you are or what positions you take, the one step too far in American politics isn't calling your president a "liar," it's trying to turn your guns (such as they are) on the most preeminent (and preeminently funded) political force in America: the Pentagon. And oddly enough, that remains the strangest and least told story around. Yes, on January 6, 2021, a still-president of the United States tried to turn the American political system into a one-party state featuring his own Trumpublican Party and white nationalist militias. But the true version of the one-party state in this country in all these years remains the Pentagon.

It hasn't mattered in the least that, since World War II, the most wildly overfunded military on the planet hasn't won a significant war of any sort, despite fighting and losing a number of them or, at best, in Korea and perhaps Iraq, tying them. Nothing, not defeat as in Vietnam and Afghanistan, or anything else has ever stopped it from being massively overfunded by whatever administration is in power or whatever party controls Congress. That turns out not to be a choice in American politics. Even the implosion of the Soviet Union that left this country, at least briefly, without a significant enemy on the planet never resulted in a "peace dividend" when it came to lowering "national-security" spending. And, of course, since the 9/11 attacks that funding has simply gone through the roof.

That's a story all too little noticed by most Americans in Joe McCarthy's time as in our own. Recently, however, I once again came across a figure from the McCarthy era who did indeed notice, but bear with me as I slowly wend my way toward him.

Hooray for Senator McCarthy!

I came from a liberal Democratic family in New York City. My mother was a professional caricaturist. (She worked under her maiden name, Irma Selz.) That was so rare then that, in a gossip column I still have, she was referred to as "New York's girl caricaturist." While there were men aplenty in the world of cartooning then, there was just one of her. (Well, okay, there was also Helen Hokinson of the New Yorker, but you get the idea.) In the 1930s and 1940s, my mom had done mainly theatrical caricatures for every paper in town from the New York Times and Herald Tribune to PM and the Brooklyn Eagle. In the 1950s, as that way of life disappeared (Al Hirschfeld aside), she found work doing her caricatures to accompany articles in the New Yorker and, above all, in the New York Post, which was then a liberal rag, not a Murdoch one.

