Tomgram: Steve Fraser, The Republicans Face Off Against... Yes, Communism!

Recently, at a well-publicized dinner, our former president "" the one who encouraged a coup d'e'tat to keep himself in power after losing an election "" expressed his latest fear. "The problem we have," he said ominously, "is that we are headed toward communism. We are beyond socialism. A lot of people say, 'Well, not really.' Of course we are." And then he added, "If you do something spectacular, they don't talk about it. If you do something not so good, they'll make it into a travesty. If the other side does something bad, really bad, you'll never find it. There's never been a period of time like that in our country's history. And that's the way communism starts. And" we're not gonna let it happen."

OMG! A new red scare in America, as in my childhood when anti-communism was a part of everyday Republican politics? Did someone revive the Soviet Union when none of us were looking? Have Xi Jinping's confederates infiltrated this country's business class? Who could even begin to explain it? Hmm, let's see" how about TomDispatch regular and historian Steve Fraser, author of Mongrel Firebugs and Men of Property: Capitalism and Class Conflict in American History, who (like Donald Trump and me) lived through those red-scare years of the 1950s.

Admittedly, running against Communism was once the norm in America. With that in mind, take a little voyage of "" dare I call it nostalgia? "" with Fraser and meditate a bit on what a truly strange world we now live in, one of remarkable extremes of weather, income inequality, and politics. After all, one of our two major parties has gone certifiably mad (and, at least in some parts of the country, that very madness has attracted voters in a big-time fashion).

Oh, and I think I can already hear Marjorie Taylor Greene calling me a "liar" for what I just wrote" or is that my imagination? Who can tell anymore? Tom

The Specter of "Woke Communism"

How Corporate America Became the Bogeyman of Today's Anti-Communist Crusaders

By Steve Fraser

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and perhaps the next president of the United States, is waging war against something he and many others on the right identify as "woke communism." DeSantis even persuaded the Florida legislature to pass a Victims of Communism law, mandating that every November 7th (the anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia), all public schools in the state must devote 45 minutes of instruction to the evils of the red menace.

You might reasonably ask: What menace? After all, the Soviet Union fell apart more than 30 years ago and, long before that, communist parties around the world had dwindled in numbers and lost their revolutionary zeal. The American Communist Party was buried alive nearly three-quarters of a century ago during the McCarthy hysteria of the 1950s.

How then can there be a muscular rebirth of anti-communism when there's no communism to face off against? The Claremont Institute, a right-wing think tank, explains the paradox this way: the powers that be of the present moment, including "education, corporate media, entertainment, big business, especially big tech, are to varying degrees aligned with the Democratic Party which is now controlled by Woke Communism."

All clear now? A "cold civil war" is afoot, so we're assured by DeSantis and crew, and if we don't act quickly, "woke communism will replace American justice" the choice is between liberty or death."

Naturally, Donald Trump has joined the chorus, declaiming that the Democratic Party functions as a cover for "wild-eyed Marxists." People like Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, formerly considered proud defenders of capitalism, are now censored as socialists. Steve Bannon, right-wing populist organizer and one-time Trump adviser, has attacked the Business Roundtable and venture capitalists like Larry Fink of Blackrock, the largest asset management firm in the world, because he's determined to defend a "government of laws, not Woke CEOs."

At the January gathering of the Republican National Committee, angry that Ronna McDaniel had held onto her position as its chairperson, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk put the matter in stark class terms: "The country club won today. So, the grassroots people who can't afford to buy a steak and are struggling to make ends meet, they just got told by their representatives at an opulent $900/night hotel that 'We hate you.'"

How surpassingly odd! Somehow, the "spectre" invoked nearly 200 years ago by Karl Marx in The Communist Manifesto, reflecting his urge to see the exploited and impoverished mobilized to overthrow capitalism, now hangs out at country clubs, corporate boardrooms, and the White House "" all the redoubts of capitalism.

Listen to DeSantis. At a rally in Sarasota during the 2022 midterm elections, he got his loudest applause for denouncing corporate America "" and not just for assaulting the Walt Disney company's criticism of the state's "don't say gay" policy. He went after Wall Street, too, noting that the "masters of the universe are using their economic power to impose policies on the country that they could not do at the ballot box" and promising to "fight the Woke in corporate America." A recent Gallup poll signals that he might be onto something, since the percentage of Republicans unhappy with big business has soared.

