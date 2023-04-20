Tomgram: Rebecca Gordon, Do You Really Want That Tax Deduction?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Today's remarkable tax-time look at what TomDispatch regular Rebecca Gordon calls "the non-profit industrial complex" reminded me of just how lucky I've been running this website all these years. As a start, I've had you, the readers of TomDispatch, who have so generously donated to this site to keep it going independently of much else. And reading through Gordon's piece, my own luck once again came to mind. Let me just quote here from part of a fund-raising letter I wrote in December 2022:

"Once upon a time, only a few years after I started TomDispatch, I met a man named Patrick Lannan. I was invited to Santa Fe where the Lannan Foundation was located because Eduardo Galeano, a wonderful Uruguayan author I'd worked with in the 1980s (when I was an editor at Pantheon Books) "" I had published his classic Memory of Fire trilogy "" had been invited to give a talk there. Until then, I'd never met him, so when the Lannan Foundation invited me, despite the long trip from New York, it was something of a thrill. And in the process, I also met Patrick. "To make a long story short, he took a liking to TomDispatch and, at some point so many years ago, promised to support me in my work for the rest of his life. Patrick was, I have to say, truly a man of his word. I got grant payments every year from his foundation that covered my own salary and so I never had to take a cent of the money you readers contributed to TD. That went instead to the authors writing for the site and the wonderful crew who have worked with me all these years. Unfortunately, as happens to all of us sooner or later, Patrick died in July at 83. Now, his foundation is winding down and, partway into next year, TD will stop receiving those payments."

And that's where this old guy is today. But think about it as you read Gordon's piece. In all these years, the crucial foundation I dealt with never once tried to reshape or redirect TomDispatch in any way. Gordon reminds me of what a lucky guy I was, foundationally speaking. Now, check her piece out and, if the mood strikes you, visit the TD donation page and do your damnedest! Tom

A Deal With the Devil

Non-Profit Status and Political Action

By Rebecca Gordon

We've just passed through tax time again. (Unless, like me, you live in one of several states ravaged by recent extreme weather events brought on by climate change. In that case, you can wait until October.) It's also that moment when the War Resisters League "" slogan: "If you work for peace, stop paying for war" "" publishes its invaluable annual "Where Your Income Tax Money Really Goes" pie chart and publicizes a series of Tax Day events nationwide.

For many of the rest of us, it's time to pat ourselves on the back for the charitable donations we made to tax-deductible organizations in 2022. Time to pat ourselves on the back for being clever and generous enough to "do well by doing good," right? Time, perhaps, to wonder why, even when we give to organizations seeking radical change, the IRS still rewards us with a tax deduction. Do the feds really support organized opposition to, for example, the military-industrial complex? Or is there more to the story of what my students sometimes refer to as the "nonprofit-industrial complex"?

What's That Tax Deduction Really Worth?

For many decades, people who give away money have been schooled to seek a tax deduction in return. We're encouraged to be suspicious of organizations that don't qualify under section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Tax Code, which offers a bonus for our generosity. We're told that the federal government will bless any organization that's really doing something useful with the magic wand of that coveted tax-deductible status.

Can't charitable donations save us thousands of tax dollars? Doesn't that make insisting on such a tax deduction the grown-up thing to do?

Not, as it turns out, for most people. This belief that charitable write-offs also pay off is based on a misunderstanding about how such tax deductions work. Suppose you give a qualifying charity $100. That will reduce your tax bill by the same amount, right? Alas, no. That $100-dollar gift will reduce the amount of your income that you pay taxes on by half the amount of your gift, or $50. This means that if you, like most working folks, pay federal taxes at an effective rate of less than 15%, the amount you save on taxes by giving $100 is less than 15% of $50, or a whopping $7.50 "" the price of a couple of fancy coffee drinks.

But giving to get a tax deduction is even less financially advantageous than that. Suppose you're part of a married couple that earned $120,000 in 2022. Lucky you. If you were taxed for every penny of that amount, your federal income tax bill would be $17,634, an effective tax rate of 14.7%. (Look here to see how it works.)

What if you decide to tithe, donating 10% of that $120,000, or $12,000, to qualifying charities. Such giving would reduce your taxable income by $6,000, bringing it down to $114,000. Your federal income tax bill would then come down to $16,314, saving you about $1,320. Not bad, eh?

