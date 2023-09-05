This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

In a June 2012 piece headlined "Praying at the Church of St. Drone," I wrote, "Be assured of one thing: whichever candidate you choose at the polls in November, you aren't just electing a president of the United States; you are also electing an assassin-in-chief." At that time, President Barack Obama was overseeing what came to be known as "terror Tuesday" weekly meetings in the White House Situation Room with more than 100 national security types, some by "secure video teleconference," gathering to discuss global assassination targets in America's never-ending war on terror.

Unlike once upon a time, however, the "assassins" to be dispatched were no longer human, but "unmanned aerial aircraft," or drones. And they struck across significant parts of the planet, sometimes killing al-Qaeda figures, but all too often, civilians and even children. Drone operators were, in fact, allowed to kill based on nothing more than what was called "patterns of suspicious behavior" and their planes were "roughly thirty times more likely to result in a civilian fatality than an airstrike by a manned aircraft."

As I wrote then:

"In the [New York] Times telling, the organization of robotic killing had become the administration's ide'e fixe, a kind of cult of death within the Oval Office, with those involved in it being so many religious devotees. Of course, thought about another way, that 'terror Tuesday' scene might not be from a monastery or a church synod, but from a Mafia council directly out of a Mario Puzo novel, with the president as the Godfather, designating 'hits' in a rough-and-tumble world. "How far we've come in just two presidencies! Assassination as a way of life has been institutionalized in the Oval Office, thoroughly normalized, and is now being offered to the rest of us as a reasonable solution to American global problems and an issue on which to run a presidential campaign."

Yes, foreign assassination attempts were hardly unknown in previous American history, but they were usually left to the CIA and there was nothing machine-like about them. In this century, it's been different indeed, whether the targets were unknown figures considered suspicious (from an automated distance) or, as in the case of Donald Trump, whose administration upped such strikes, all too well known, as with the drone assassination of Major General Qassem Suleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, on his arrival at Baghdad International Airport on a visit to Iraq.

As Maha Hilal, author of Innocent Until Proven Muslim: Islamophobia, the War on Terror, and the Muslim Experience Since 9/11, reports today, President Biden has, after a fashion, reined in the Trumpian version of drone assassination, but he, like the three presidents before him, still remains America's assassin-in-chief. With that in mind, consider what such a world looks like to those potentially on the other side of a drone's missiles. Tom

22 Years of Drone Warfare and No End in Sight

Biden's Rules on Drone Warfare Mask Continued Violent Islamophobia

By Maha Hilal

"I no longer love blue skies. In fact, I now prefer gray skies. The drones do not fly when the skies are gray."

That's what a young Pakistani boy named Zubair told members of Congress at a hearing on drones in October 2013. That hearing was during the Obama years at a time when the government had barely even acknowledged that an American drone warfare program existed.

Two years earlier, however, a Muslim cleric, Anwar Al-Awlaki and his 16-year-old son Abdulrahman, both American citizens, were killed by U.S. drone strikes in Yemen just weeks apart. Asked to comment on Abdulrahman's killing, Obama campaign senior adviser Robert Gibbs said: "I would suggest that you should have a far more responsible father if they are truly concerned about the well-being of their children. I don't think becoming an al-Qaeda jihadist terrorist is the best way to go about doing your business."

Those are two of all too many grim tales of the brutality with which the United States has carried out its drone warfare program. Post-9/11 reiterations by the government of the danger we now live in (because the U.S. was attacked), have made the collective responsibility of Muslims and the callous dismissal of their deaths a regular occurrence.

In 2023, this country's drone warfare program has entered its third decade with no end in sight. Despite the fact that the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 is approaching, policymakers have demonstrated no evidence of reflecting on the failures of drone warfare and how to stop it. Instead, the focus continues to be on simply shifting drone policy in minor ways within an ongoing violent system.

