Tomgram: Liz Theoharis, The Shadow of Those Empty Apartments

As you think about the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, consider this: of the CEOs of the three companies being struck, Ford's Jim Farley got nearly $21 million (yes, that is not a misprint!) in what's called "compensation" last year, a jump of 21% from the previous CEO's pay in 2019; General Motors' Mary Barra got nearly $30 million in 2022, a jump of 24% from 2019; and Stellantis's Carlos Tavares, somewhere between a mere $15 million and $25 million (depending on what account you read) and his pay may represent a leap of 77% over his predecessor's in 2019. Oh, and just in case you missed it, in the first half of this year, Ford reported earnings of $3.7 billion; GM, $5 billion; and Stellantis a measly $11.9 billion.

So little wonder that those companies can't afford to raise the pay of their workers by 40% or end their two-tiered pay system (with especially poor benefits for lower-tiered employees) both obviously absurd demands from the striking UAW workers! No wonder, in fact, that they are only paying their workers 6% more than they did in 2019 or that the average wages of autoworkers have fallen by 19.3% since 2008. I mean, how generous that those companies were even willing to offer 20% raises when their workers so ungenerously began walking out.

Of course, we also live in a country where, as TomDispatch regular Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, reminds us today, the situation of autoworkers looks almost cheery compared to what the poorest among us have lost since the pandemic officially "ended." (It really didn't.) And as she makes clear, whether we're talking about autoworkers or the poor, it needn't be this way. Tom

Abandoning the Poor

Or Confronting the Needless Scourge of Poverty

By Liz Theoharis

On the island of Manhattan, where I live, skyscrapers multiply like metal weeds, a vertical invasion of seemingly unstoppable force. For more than a century, they have risen as symbols of wealth and the promise of progress for a city and a nation. In movies and TV shows, those buildings churn with activity, offices full of important people doing work of global significance. The effect is a feeling of economic vitality made real by the sheer scale of the buildings themselves.

In stark contrast to those images of bustling productivity stands an outcropping of tall towers along the southern end of Manhattan's Central Park. Built in the last 20 years, those ultra-luxury residential complexes make up what is unofficially known as "Billionaires' Row." The name is apt, considering that millionaires and billionaires have flocked to those buildings to buy apartments at unimaginably high prices.

In 2021, the penthouse on the 96th floor of 432 Park Avenue was listed at an astonishing $169 million (though its Saudi owner has since slashed the offering price to a mere $130 million). No less astonishing these days, such lavish, sky-high homes often sit empty. Rather than fulfilling any functional role, many serve as nothing more than speculative investments for buyers who hope, one day, to resell them for even higher prices, avoid taxes, or launder dirty money. For some among the super-rich, flush with more money than they know what to do with, Billionaires' Row is simply an easy place to park their wealth.

Those empty apartments cast a shadow over a city full of people in need of affordable housing and better wages. Reaching from the southern tip of Manhattan into Brooklyn lies the most economically unequal congressional district in the country. To the north, in the Bronx, sprawls the nation's poorest district. Just last week, the New York Times reported that, based on 2022 census data, "the wealthiest fifth of Manhattanites earned an average household income of $545,549, or more than 53 times as much as the bottom 20 percent, who earned an average of $10,259."

In New York, where land is a finite resource and real estate determines so much, it is a cruel irony that the richest people in the world are using their capital to literally reach ever higher into the clouds, while back on earth, the average New Yorker, grimly ensconced in reality, lives paycheck to paycheck, navigating a constant storm of food, healthcare, housing, transportation and utility costs.

Abandonment Amid Abundance

Extreme economic inequality, characterized by a small class of the very wealthy and a broad base of poor and low-income people, may be particularly evident in cities like New York, but it's a fact of life nationwide. In September 2023, the wealth of America's 748 billionaires rose to $5 trillion, $2.2 trillion more than in 2017, the year the Trump administration passed massive tax changes favoring the rich. The new 2022 census data offers a very different picture of life for the nation's poor in those same years. In fact, the numbers are eye-popping: between 2021 and 2022 alone, the overall Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) rose by nearly 5%, while child poverty doubled in size.

The U.S. Census Bureau uses two measurements of poverty: the Official Poverty Measure (OPM) and that SPM. The OPM, it's widely agreed, is shamefully feeble and outdated, while the Supplemental Poverty Measure casts a wider net, catching more of the nuances of impoverishment. Still, even that has its limitations, missing millions of people who flutter precariously just above the official threshold of poverty, constantly at risk of falling below it.

That said, the SPM remains a helpful barometer for this country's attempts to address poverty. Shailly Gupta-Barnes, my colleague at the Kairos Center and a poverty policy expert, observes that, because the "SPM accounts for family income after taxes and transfers", it shows the antipoverty effects of some of the largest federal support programs." Considering that, it's neither an accident, nor a fluke of the market that the SPM just skyrocketed at an historic rate.

