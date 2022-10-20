Tomgram: Karen Greenberg, Is There an Off-Ramp from the Latest Forever War?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Thinking about the world of war explored today by TomDispatch regular Karen Greenberg, author most recently of Subtle Tools: The Dismantling of Democracy from the War on Terror to Donald Trump, a line from an old Pete Seeger song came to mind: "When will they ever learn?" It certainly could be applied in a major way to Vladimir Putin, who not only never learned but continues to be oh-so-painfully ignorant when it comes to Ukrainian resistance to his still-escalating war of aggression in that country.

Sadly enough, it could be applied to so many others on this planet as well, including of course government officials in the United States. Consider this: after 20 years of disastrous "forever wars" across the planet, the lesson drawn in Washington? You guessed it: to oversee the sharpest increases in Pentagon spending in decades and a rise in the U.S. national security budget to unprecedented levels " above such spending at the height of the Korean, Vietnam, or Cold Wars. Learn? Not us, it seems.

Or, thinking about the war in Ukraine, consider the latest suggestion from retired four-star U.S. Navy admiral and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis: that the U.S. and its NATO allies should impose a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine. I mean, what a good idea! Why not put the U.S. and NATO into direct fighting contact with the Russian military. How could anything possibly go wrong, taking that approach with the leader who has already threatened ("I'm not bluffing!") to use tactical nuclear weapons there?

But some of us never learn, do we? I mean, Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is both a nightmare and a crime against humanity, but don't think we're the good guys. Not after 20 years of the global war on terror, a disaster without which, by the way, Donald Trump (Make American Great Again!) would never have happened. Yes, Vladimir Putin seems irrationally determined to continue, even escalate, his war in Ukraine, but looking back on our forever wars, isn't it strange how little this country was open to settling them?

With that in mind, consider with Greenberg what lessons " if either our leaders or the Russian president were rational creatures when it came to such endless wars " might be drawn from America's Global War on Terror now. Tom

The Ukraine Moment

Lessons from the War on Terror

By Karen J. Greenberg

Ukraine is obviously a powder keg. With each passing day, in fact, the war there poses new threats to the world order. Only recently, Vladimir Putin's Russia intensified its attacks on civilian targets in that beleaguered land, while threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons and adding Ukraine's neighbor Belarus to its side on the battlefield. And don't forget the Russian president's decision to draft hundreds of thousands of additional civilians into his military, not to speak of the sham referendums he conducted to annex parts of Ukraine and the suspected cyberattack by a pro-Russian group that disrupted airline websites at hubs across the United States.

President Biden has repeatedly pledged not to enter the war. As he wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times last May (and has continued to signal): "So long as the United States or our allies are not attacked, we will not be directly engaged in this conflict, either by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine or by attacking Russian forces." Washington has instead carved out a cautious but decidedly engaged response to the war there.

So far, that conflict has not posed a threat to this country and the Biden administration has held fast to the president's commitment not to engage directly in that fight. But the war does continue to escalate, as do the taunts of an increasingly desperate Vladimir Putin. To date, the U.S. has pledged $15.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors, an investment that has included arms, munitions, equipment, and training. The Biden administration had also imposed sanctions against more than 800 Russians as of June with additional ones announced in late September, while blocking oil and gas imports from that country.

At such a moment of ever-increasing international tension, however, it seems worthwhile to recall what lessons the United States learned (or at least should have learned) from its own wars of this century that fell under the rubric of the Global War on Terror, or GWOT.

Lessons Learned?

We certainly should have learned a great deal about ourselves over the course of the war on terror, the global conflicts that followed al-Qaeda's devastating attacks of September 11, 2001.

We should have learned, for instance, that once a war starts, as the war on terror did when the administration of George W. Bush decided to invade Afghanistan, it can spread in a remarkable fashion " often without, at least initially, even being noticed " to areas far beyond the original battlefield. In the end, the war on terror would, in its own fashion, spread across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, with domestic versions of it lodging in both European countries and the United States in the form of aggressive terrorism prosecutions, anti-Muslim policing efforts, and, during the Trump administration, a "Muslim ban" against those trying to enter the U.S. from many largely Muslim countries.

