Tomgram: Karen Greenberg, Crimes Against Humanity, American-Style

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com.

In January 2005, I began my introduction to the first piece Karen Greenberg ever wrote for TomDispatch this way: "Pick a week, any week, and you can now be guaranteed that yet more gruesome news will seep out about the global torture regime the Bush administration has set up around the world." And I described the prison President George W. Bush and crew had established at Guanta'namo Bay, Cuba, for those it captured in what was then called the Global War on Terror as "our Bermuda Triangle of injustice." I added that "the paper trail already made public on torture, abuse, and other crimes against humanity is unprecedented." The Torture Papers: The Road to Abu Ghraib, a groundbreaking book by Greenberg and Joshua Dratel (who co-authored that 2005 dispatch), was, in fact, just about to be published.

In that long-ago piece, Greenberg and Dratel posed 37 "" yes, 37! "" questions to then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld on the Bush administration's torture policies, starting with "Does torture work?" More than 18 years later, we certainly know two things, as reflected in Greenberg's latest TD post: first, torture most distinctly does not work; and second, despite all the efforts of Greenberg (including her 2010 book, The Least Worst Place: Guantanamo's First 100 Days), Dratel, and others like them, the horrific American record of torture at CIA "black sites" across the planet and at Guanta'namo Bay has yet to be fully revealed. Today, TomDispatch regular Greenberg puts her years of devotion to uncovering the nightmare that has long inhabited the very heart of this country's disastrous war on terror in context and considers when, if ever, we'll truly know the full story of the horrific global torture regime the American government established in these years.

In a world in which the Supreme Court ruled (in a split decision) in 2022 that a detainee at Guanta'namo could not obtain information from two former CIA contractors involved in torturing him at a black site in Poland for fear of revealing state secrets, all too sadly, a story still remains to be told. Tom

Blindman's Buff

America's Continuing Quest to Hide Torture

By Karen J. Greenberg

In the Blindman's Buff variation of tag, a child designated as "It" is tasked with tapping another child while wearing a blindfold. The sightless child knows the other children, all able to see, are there but is left to stumble around, using sounds and knowledge of the space they're in as guides. Finally, that child does succeed, either by bumping into someone, peeking, or thanks to sheer dumb luck.

Think of us, the American public, as that blindfolded child when it comes to our government's torture program that followed the 9/11 disaster and the launching of the ill-fated war on terror. We've been left to search in the dark for what so many of us sensed was there.

We've been groping for the facts surrounding the torture program created and implemented by the administration of President George W. Bush. For 20 years now, the hunt for its perpetrators, the places where they brutalized detainees, and the techniques they used has been underway. And for 20 years, attempts to keep that blindfold in place in the name of "national security" have helped sustain darkness over light.

From the beginning, the torture program was enveloped in a language of darkness with its secret "black sites" where savage interrogations took place and the endless blacked-out pages of documents that might have revealed more about the horrors being committed in our name. In addition, the destruction of evidence and the squelching of internal reports only expanded that seemingly bottomless abyss that still, in part, confronts us. Meanwhile, the courts and the justice system consistently supported those who insisted on keeping that blindfold in place, claiming, for example, that were defense attorneys to be given details about the interrogations of their clients, national security would somehow be compromised.

Finally, however, more than two decades after it all began, the tide may truly be turning.

Despite fervid attempts to keep that blindfold in place, the search has not been in vain. On the contrary, over these last two decades, its layers have slowly worn away, thread by thread, revealing, if not the full picture of those medieval-style practices, then a damning set of facts and images relating to torture, American-style, in this century. Cumulatively, investigative journalism, government reports, and the testimony of witnesses have revealed a fuller picture of the places, people, nightmarish techniques, and results of that program.

First Findings

The fraying of that blindfold took endless years, starting in December 2002, when Washington Post writers Dana Priest and Barton Gellman reported on the existence of secret detention and interrogation centers in countries around the planet where cruel, unlawful techniques were being used against war-on-terror captives in American custody. Quoting from a 2001 State Department report on the treatment of captives, they wrote, "The most frequently alleged methods of torture include sleep deprivation, beatings on the soles of the feet, prolonged suspension with ropes in contorted positions and extended solitary confinement."

Less than a year later, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with other groups, filed a Freedom of Information Act request (the first of many) for records pertaining to detention and interrogation in the war on terror. Their goal was to follow the trail leading to "numerous credible reports recounting the torture and rendition of detainees" and our government's efforts (or the lack thereof) to comply "with its legal obligations with respect to the infliction of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment."

