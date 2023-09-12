Tomgram: Joshua Frank, The U.S. and China Face Off Over -- Yes! -- Climate Change

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Just what we don't need, right? On a planet increasingly frying just consider this summer's megafires that ripped across the northern hemisphere from Canada to Greece the U.S. and China are putting ever more of their resources into" yes, you bet! a potential military face-off against each other. And yes, it could indeed be around Taiwan, but don't forget, as Joshua Frank makes clear today, the South China Sea, another focus of the militarized attention of both countries.

When it comes to the U.S., we're talking, of course, about the same great power that, after almost 20 years of disastrous wars, drone strikes, and counter-terror operations across vast stretches of the planet, "pivoted" to Asia some years ago. In the Biden era, Washington began focusing ever more intensely on China. That focus extends from the arming of Taiwan to sending U.S. warships into the South China Sea where we claim to be protecting "maritime freedom" though when Chinese warships come anywhere near the United States, it's freak-out time to setting up new bases ever nearer to China in the Philippines and yes, again! the South China Sea, to working frenetically to develop a "fleet" of AI-run Air Force drones to face off with" yep, yet again, China!

And sadly, there's nothing new about most of this. Back in 2021, I was already fretting at TomDispatch about "a new cold war on a melting planet" and writing about how a guided-missile destroyer, not to speak of an aircraft carrier battle group, and other U.S. naval vessels had been anointed with the job of "keeping 'freedom of navigation' alive halfway across the planet." And all of this only continues to intensify in a world that's beginning to burn up. Yet, as TomDispatch regular Joshua Frank, author of the remarkable book Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America, makes clear, one reason it may be intensifying in the South China Sea is that those waters could be the focus of a new kind of resource war deeply connected to global warming. Tom

The South China Sea's Resource Wars

It's Not Only About Fossil Fuels

By Joshua Frank

It's an ocean of conflict and ecological decline. Despite its vast size 1.3 million square miles the South China Sea has become a microcosm of the geopolitical tensions between East and West, where territorial struggles over abundant natural resources may one day lead to environmental collapse.

While the threat of a devastating military conflict between China and the United States in the region still looms, the South China Sea has already experienced irreparable damage. Decades of over-harvesting have, for instance, had a disastrous impact on that sea's once-flourishing fish. The tuna, mackerel, and shark populations have fallen to 50% of their 1960s levels. Biologically critical coral reef atolls, struggling to survive rising ocean temperatures, are also being buried under sand and silt as the Chinese military lays claim to and builds on the disputed Spratly Islands, an archipelago of 14 small isles and 113 reefs in that sea. Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam have also laid claim to many of the same islands.

Perhaps no one should be surprised since oil and gas deposits are plentiful in the South China Sea. The U.S. government estimates that 11 billion barrels of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas are ready to be extracted from its floor. Such fossil-fuel reserves, some believe, are helping to yes, how can anyone not use the word? fuel the turmoil increasingly engulfing the region.

This year, the Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative reported that several countries are pursuing new oil and gas development projects in those contested waters, which, the organization notes, could become a "flashpoint in the disputes." Between 2018 and 2021, there were numerous standoffs between China, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries over drilling operations there, and fears are building that even more severe confrontations lie ahead.

The United States, of course, lays the blame for all of this on China, claiming its aggressive island-reclamation projects violate international law and "militarize an already tense and contested area." Yet the U.S. is also playing a significant part in raising tensions in the region by agreeing to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines as part of its Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) security pact. The goal, no doubt, is to restrain Chinese activity with the threat of Western military might. "Next steps could include basing U.S. nuclear-capable platforms such as strategic bombers in Australia as well as cooperation on hypersonic missiles, cyber operations, [and] quantum computing," writes Derek Grossman for the Rand Corporation, the "paramilitary academy" of American defense policy. (And, in fact, the U.S. is evidently preparing to deploy the first nuclear-capable B-52s to that country soon.)

On August 25th, in partnership with Australia and the Philippines (where Washington is getting ready to occupy bases ever closer to China), U.S. Marines practiced retaking an "island" supposedly captured by hostile forces. In that exercise,1,760 Australian and Filipino soldiers and 120 U.S. Marines conducted mock beach landings and air assault maneuvers in Rizal, a small town in western Palawan province in the Philippines, which does indeed face the South China Sea.

"A whole lot of damage can be done to Australia before any potential adversary sets foot on our shores and maintaining the rules-based order in Southeast Asia, maintaining the collective security of Southeast Asia, is fundamental to maintaining the national security of our country," said Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles of the joint military drills.

Like AUKUS itself, those war games were intended to send a message: China beware. The resources of the South China Sea aren't for the taking.

But here's a question to consider: Is all this international saber-rattling only about fossil fuels? Trade routes through the area are also vital to the Chinese economy, while its fisheries account for 15% of the reported global wild fish catch. Yet neither its well-used shipping routes, necessary as they are to the flow of goods globally, nor those fisheries fully explain the ever-heightening controversy over the region. Having exploited that sea's wild fisheries for decades, China is now becoming a global leader in fish farming, which already accounts for 72% of the country's domestic fish production, It's also increasingly true that fossil fuels have a distinct shelf life. But is it possible that another set of natural resources, arguably more crucial to the economic future of the global superpowers, could be adding to the growing territorial furor over who possesses the goods in the South China Sea?

