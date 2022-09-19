Tomgram: John Feffer, The Future of Autocracy

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

At the dawn of America's forever wars, President George W. Bush and his speechwriter David Frum teamed up to create a meaningless, hyperbolic phrase that lumped together Iran, Iraq, and North Korea, setting the stage for two decades of foreign policy fallout.

"States like these and their terrorist allies constitute an axis of evil, arming to threaten the peace of the world," said Bush in his 2002 State of the Union address. "They could attack our allies or attempt to blackmail the United States." Left unsaid was that the United States had, in the early 1950s, bombed North Korea flat and helped to overthrow the elected government of Iran. Bush's invasion of Iraq the next year would decimate that country and send it into a downward spiral from which it's never emerged.

"I was to provide a justification for war," Frum later admitted, but the "axis of evil" speech was seen as not only putting a target on Iraq but, wrote Alex Wagner of the Arms Control Association, "setting the stage for military actions against one or all of these states in the next iteration of the administration's war on terrorism."

Within a year, it was already clear that Bush's rhetorical flourish had backfired with real-world foreign policy implications. "The unintended consequences have proved serious, especially in the case of North Korea," read one New York Times opinion piece. Eventually, the phrase "axis of evil" was even panned by Bush's father, former president George H.W. Bush. And earlier this year, even Frum, in an article looking back on the speech, issued a halfhearted mea culpa for his "overheat[ed] rhetoric."

Less than a year after that 2002 speech, North Korea announced its withdrawal from the nuclear nonproliferation treaty. It would stage its first atomic test in 2006 and a more successful one in 2009. Today, North Korea is a nuclear power with as many as 30 atomic weapons and is estimated to have enough fissile material for, perhaps, almost double that number.

While the Axis of Evil never actually existed, North Korea has been driven ever closer to fellow nuclear powers Russia and China, and is poised to become a leading member of what TomDispatch regular John Feffer, author of the Splinterlands trilogy, has labeled a possible future "Eurasian Union of autocracies." Russia, he notes, may even be modeling itself after the hermit kingdom. Will Bush and Frum's fake axis help usher in this truly illiberal alliance? Let Feffer explain just how such an autocratic world order came to be and where it's taking us. Nick Turse

As Falls Russia, So Falls the World

Exceptionalism Goes Global

By John Feffer

Here's a nightmare scenario: Unable to recruit enough soldiers from the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin takes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un up on his recent offer to send 100,000 North Koreans to join the Russian president's ill-fated attempt to seize Ukraine. Kim has also promised to send North Korean workers to help rebuild that country's Donbas region, parts of which Russian forces have destroyed in order to "save" it. Consider this an eerie echo of the fraternal aid that Eastern European Communist states provided Pyongyang in the 1950s after the devastation of the Korean War.

The current love connection between Russia and North Korea is anything but unprecedented. The Kremlin has provided a succession of Kims with military and economic support. If Putin were ultimately to rely on so many North Korean soldiers and laborers, however, it would mark the first time that country had returned the favor in any significant way. As a down payment on the new relationship, Pyongyang is already reportedly assisting Moscow's war effort with shipments of Soviet-era rockets and ammunition.

An even tighter alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, now just one goose step from reality, suggests the possibility of a future Eurasian Union of autocracies, including China and several Central Asian states. Just a few years ago, an anti-Western alliance making up nearly 20% of the world's landmass and roughly the same percentage of its population would have seemed unlikely indeed. For all its autocratic tendencies, Russia was still pretending to be a democracy then and, together with China, maintaining reasonable economic relations with the West. North Korea, on the other hand, was an isolated outsider, suffering under a hereditary dictatorship and tight sanctions that restricted its access to the global economy.

Now, instead of North Korea adopting the political and economic norms of the international community, it's surging to the front of the illiberal pack as Kim waves his tour-guide flag to encourage others to walk his way. Putin, for one, seems ready to enthusiastically follow his lead. Over the last decade, after all, he's taken steps to eliminate Russian civil society, while creating a top-down, corporatist economy. After ordering the invasion of Ukraine in February, the Russian leader now faces the same kind of sanctions regime that plagues Pyongyang, forcing his country to pursue its own version of juche, North Korea's philosophy of self-reliance. Both nations have largely replaced their governing ideologies of the 1990s " communism in North Korea, democracy in Russia " with an ugly, xenophobic nationalism.

At a more fundamental level, North Korea and Russia are both exemplars of exceptionalism. From its founding after World War II, North Korea has generally considered itself an exception to any rules governing international conduct. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, meanwhile, has cemented in place Putin's version of a new Russian exceptionalism, meant to bury once and for all the efforts of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin to bring the Soviet Union and its successor states into greater compliance with global norms.

Nor are Russia and North Korea exceptional in their exceptionalism. Thumbing a nose at international authorities has become an integral part of a growing authoritarian populism, which has manifested itself as anger at economic globalization and disenchantment with the liberal democratic elites who have supported that project. Although the assault on liberalism and the embrace of illiberal exceptionalism have taken an acutely violent form in the war in Ukraine, they can be found in less virulent but no less troubling forms in Europe (Hungary), Asia (Myanmar), Africa (Ethiopia), and Latin America (Brazil).

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).