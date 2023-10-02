Tomgram: Engelhardt, Whose Planet Are We On?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.





The Slow-Motion Equivalent of a Nuclear War?

A "New Cold War" on an Ever-Hotter Planet

By Tom Engelhardt

Tell me, what planet are we actually on? All these decades later, are we really involved in a "second" or "new" Cold War? It's certainly true that, as late as the 1980s, the superpowers (or so they then liked to think of themselves), the United States and the Soviet Union, were still engaged in just such a Cold War, something that might have seemed almost positive at the time. After all, a "hot" one could have involved the use of the planet's two great nuclear arsenals and the potential obliteration of just about everything.

But today? In case you haven't noticed, the phrase "new Cold War" or "second Cold War" has indeed crept into our media vocabulary. (Check it out at Wikipedia.) Admittedly, unlike John F. Kennedy, Joe Biden has not actually spoken about bearing "the burden of a long, twilight struggle." Still, the actions of his foreign policy crew in spirit, like the president, distinctly old Cold Warriors have helped make the very idea that we're in a new version of just such a conflict part of everyday media chatter.

And yet, let's stop and think about just what planet we're actually on. In the wake of August 6 and August 9, 1945, when two atomic bombs destroyed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, there was little doubt about how "hot" a war between future nuclear-armed powers might get. And today, of course, we know that, if such a word can even be used in this context, a relatively modest nuclear conflict between, say, India and Pakistan might actually obliterate billions of us, in part by creating a yes, brrr "nuclear winter," that would give the very phrase "cold" war a distinctly new meaning.

These days, despite an all too "hot" war in Ukraine in which the U.S. has, at least indirectly, faced off against the crew that replaced those Soviet cold warriors of yore, the new Cold War references are largely aimed at this country's increasingly tense, ever more militarized relationship with China. Its focus is both the island of Taiwan and much of the rest of Asia. Worse yet, both countries seem driven to intensify that struggle.

In case you hadn't noticed, Joe Biden made a symbolic and much-publicized stop in Vietnam (yes, Vietnam!) while returning from the September G20 summit meeting in India. There, he insisted that he didn't "want to contain China" or halt its rise. He also demanded that it play by "the rules of the game" (and you know just whose rules and game that was). In the process, he functionally publicized his administration's ongoing attempt to create an anti-China coalition extending from Japan and South Korea (only recently absorbed into a far deeper military relationship with this country), all the way to, yes, India itself.

And (yes, as well!) the Biden administration has upped military aid to Japan, Taiwan (including $85 million previously meant for Egypt), Australia (including a promise to supply it with its own nuclear attack submarines), and beyond. In the process, it's also been reinforcing the American military position in the Pacific from Okinawa, Guam, and the Philippines to yes again Australia. Meanwhile, one four-star American general has even quite publicly predicted that a war between the U.S. and China is likely to break out by 2025, while urging his commanders to prepare for "the China fight"! Similarly, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has called China the "leading and most consequential threat to U.S. national security" and the Biden foreign policy team has been hard at work encircling the Cold War phrase would have been "containing" China, both diplomatically and militarily.

On the Chinese side, that country's military has been similarly ramping up its air and naval activities around and ever closer to the island of Taiwan in an ominous fashion, even as it increases its military presence in places like the South China Sea (as has the U.S.). Oh, and just in case you hadn't noticed, with a helping hand from Russia, Beijing is also putting more money and effort into expanding its already sizable nuclear arsenal.

Yes, this latest version of a Cold War is (to my mind at least) already a little too hot to handle. And yet, despite that reality, it couldn't be more inappropriate to use the term "new Cold War" right now on a globe where a previously unimagined version of a hot war is staring us all, including most distinctly the United States and China, in the face.

As a start, keep in mind that the two great powers facing off so ominously against each other have long faced off no less ominously against the planet itself. After all, the United States remains the historically greatest greenhouse gas emitter of all time, while China is the greatest of the present moment (with the U.S. still in second place and Americans individually responsible for significantly more emissions than their Chinese counterparts). The results have been telling in both countries.

In 2023, the United States has already experienced a record 23 billion-dollar weather disasters from Hawaii to Florida with the year still months from ending. Meanwhile, China has been clobbered by staggering heat waves and stunning flooding, the heaviest rains in 1,000 years, displacing 1.2 million people in areas around its capital, Beijing. Given the past summer, this planet and all its inhabitants are no longer in anything that could pass for a cold war state.

The Freedom to Fuel?

