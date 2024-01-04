Tomgram: Engelhardt, Whose World Is This Anyway?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.





The Ultimate Twosome

Nukes and Climate Change in 2024

By Tom Engelhardt

Honestly, what strange creatures we are. Nothing stops us when it comes to destruction, does it? (And I'm not even thinking about the utter, ongoing devastation of Gaza.)

I mean, give us credit as the new year begins. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about humanity isn't our literature, our theater, our movies, the remarkable food we cook, the cities we've built, or the endless other things we've created. To my mind, it's the fact that, in our relatively brief time as rulers of this planet, amid a chaos of never-ending wars and conflicts, we've come up with not just one but two different ways of doing ourselves (and much of the rest of our world) in.

And that, to my mind, is no small achievement.

Go back a couple of centuries and, even amid humanity's wars and other conflicts, someone suggesting such a possible future would undoubtedly have been laughed out of the room. It took science fiction especially H.G. Wells imagining the arrival of murderous Martians to begin to conceive of such all-too-modern, all-too-apocalyptic world-ending possibilities.

Now, however, there's no need for fiction at all. There can be no question that, in its "wisdom" (and yes, that definitely needs to be in quotation marks), humanity has indeed come up with two different ways of utterly destroying this planet as a livable habitat.

And there's no mystery here, either. One is, of course, atomic weaponry. First tested out in the New Mexican desert in July 1945, atomic bombs were then dropped on two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, that August with devastating effect. Ever since, such weaponry has been held in what might be thought of as an ultimate reserve of potential total destructiveness. Yes, in its two times in use, such weaponry lit up the skies in a blinding fashion, destroying much of those two Japanese cities and slaughtering hundreds of thousands of human beings, both in the moment and in the years that followed from the long-term effects of radiation.

And yet, to put that in perspective, those A-bombs, "Little Boy" and "Fat Man" as their American creators dubbed them, used on August 6 and 9, 1945, would today be considered the most modest of "tactical" or "low-yield" nuclear weapons. The major weapons now in the American and Russian arsenals, hydrogen bombs, are perhaps the best word might be blindingly more powerful. As the Union of Concerned Scientists explains, "The warheads on just one U.S. nuclear-armed submarine have seven times the destructive power of all the bombs dropped during World War II, including the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan. And the United States usually has ten of those submarines at sea."

And while, in 1945, only the United States had such weapons, that was bound to change all too quickly. Today, nine countries have nuclear arsenals and there are, at present, nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons on this planet. In the years to come, it's not likely to end there either, though that would be more than enough weaponry to destroy not just the Earth but untold numbers of other planets. And keep in mind that the major nuclear powers, the United States and Russia, are both in the process of "modernizing" their arsenals, while China is visibly rushing to catch up. The U.S. is, in fact, expected to put up to $2 trillion (no, that is not a misprint!) into updating its supply of nukes in the decades to come.

A Nuclear Little Ice Age?

On another cheery note, North Korea, which only joined that crew of nine relatively recently, tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile as 2023 ended. (And don't think it's the last country that's going to go nuclear either.) In addition, what nuclear agreements once existed between the great powers are now largely extinct. Worse yet, with both the major and minor nuclear powers still working hard to build up or "modernize" those arsenals into the distant future, the ability to destroy most life on this planet remains mind-numbingly present and, because we've never experienced anything like it, all too hard to grasp.

Among other things, the massive smoke cloud that even a relatively modest if such a word can be used in this context nuclear exchange between, say, India and Pakistan would put into the atmosphere could result in a global "nuclear winter" in which billions of people would starve to death. A larger-scale nuclear conflict might even lead to a "nuclear little ice age" that could last thousands yes, thousands! of devastating years.

