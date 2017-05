- Advertisement -

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Little Big Man

Into the Whirlwind

By Tom Engelhardt

He's huge. Outsized. He fills the news hole at any moment of any day. His over-tanned face glows unceasingly in living rooms across America. Never has a president been quite so big. So absolutely monstrous. Or quite so small.

He's our Little Big Man.

I know, I know... he induces panic, fear, anxiety, insomnia. Shrinks in liberal America will tell you that, since November 2016, their patients are more heavily medicated and in worse shape. He's a nightmare, a unique monster. It's been almost two years since he first entered the presidential race and in all that time I doubt there's been a moment when the cameras haven't been trained on him, when he wasn't "breaking news." (By May 2016, he had already reportedly received the equivalent in "earned media" of nearly $3 billion in free advertising.) He and his endless controversial statements, flubs, tweets, lies, insults, boasts, tales from outer space, and over-the-moon adjectives are covered daily the way, once upon a time, only Pearl Harbor or the Kennedy assassination was.

Think of him as the end of the world as we, or maybe anyone, including Vladimir Putin, knew it. To me, that means one thing, even though most of you won't agree: I think we owe Donald Trump a small bow of thanks and a genuine debt of gratitude. He's teaching us something invaluable, something we probably wouldn't have grasped without him. He's teaching us just how deeply disturbed our American world actually is, or he wouldn't be where he is.

A Quagmire Country

Think of him as a messenger from the gods, the deities of empire gone astray. They sent us a man without a center, undoubtedly because 17 years into the twenty-first century our country lacks a center, and a man without a fixed opinion or a single conviction, except about himself and his family, because this country is now a swirling mess of contradictory beliefs and groups at each other's throats. They sent us our first billionaire president who left countless people holding the bag in his various, often failed, business dealings. He brings to mind that classic phrase "those that sow the wind, shall reap the whirlwind" just as we're now reaping the results of the 1% politics that gained such traction in recent years; and of a kind of war-making, American style, that initially seemed aimed at global supremacy, but now seems to have no conceivable goal. We're evidently destined to go on killing ever more people, producing ever more refugees, cracking open ever more nations, and spreading ever more terror movements until the end of time. They sent a man ready to build a vanity wall on the Mexican border and pour more money into the U.S. military at a time when it's becoming harder for Americans to imagine investing in anything but an ever-more powerful national security state, even as the country's infrastructure begins to crumble. They sent a billionaire who once deep-sixed a startling number of his businesses to save a country that couldn't be more powerful and yet has proven incapable of building a single mile of high-speed rail.

Into this quagmire, the gods dispatched the man who loves MOAB, who drools over "my generals," who wants to build a "big, fat, beautiful wall" on our southern border, but was beyond clueless about where power actually lay in Washington.

He's a man with a history but without a sense of history, a man for whom anything is imaginable and everything is mutable, including the past. In this, too, he's symptomatic of the nation he now "leads." Who among us even remembers the set of Washington officials who, only a decade and a half ago, had such glorious dreams about establishing a globalPax Americana and who led us so unerringly into an unending hell in the Greater Middle East? Who remembers that those officials of the George W. Bush administration had another dream as well -- of a Pax Republicana, a one-party imperial state that would stretch across the American South deep into the Midwest, Southwest, and parts of the West, kneecapping the Democratic Party for an eternity and leaving that artifact of a two-party past confined to the country's coastal areas. Their dream -- and it couldn't have been more immodest -- was to rule the world and its great remaining superpower for... well... more or less ever.

They were to dominate America and America was to dominate everything else in a way no country in history -- not the Romans, not the British -- had ever done. As they saw it, in the wake of the implosion of the Soviet Union, there would be no other superpower, nor even a bloc of great powers, capable of obstructing America's destined future. They and their successors would see to that.

The United States would be the land of wealth and power in a previously unimaginable fashion. It would be the land that made everything that went bang in the night -- and in that (and perhaps that alone) their dreams would be fulfilled. To this day, Hollywood and its action films dominate planetary screens, while American arms merchants have a near monopoly on selling the world their dangerous toys. As our new president recently put it, their energies and those of the U.S. government should remain focused on getting countries across the globe to engage in "the purchase of lots of beautiful military equipment." Indeed.

As for the rest of their dream of geopolitical dominance, it began to come a cropper remarkably quickly. As it turned out, the military that American presidents regularly hailed in these years as the "greatest force for human liberation the world has ever known" or "the finest fighting force in the history of the world" couldn't even win wars against lightly armed insurgents or deal with enemies employing roadside bombs that could be built off the Internet for the price of a pizza. The U.S. military (and its allied warrior corporations) turned out not to be a force for eternal order and triumph but, at least across the Greater Middle East and Africa, for eternal chaos and the spread of terror movements. They were the whirlwind, which meant that neither that "pax" nor that "Americana" would come to pass.

While Rome Burned...

Meanwhile, back at home, a gerrymandered, near-one-party state did indeed come into existence as the Republicans swept most governorships, gained control of a significant majority of state legislatures, nailed down the House and the Senate, and finally, when Little Big Man entered the Oval Office, took it all. It was a feat for the history books -- or so it briefly seemed. Instead, the result has been chaos, thanks in part to a Republican Party that is actually three or four parties and a president barely associated with it, as a war of all against all broke out. None of this should have been surprising, given a congressional party that had honed its skills not on ruling but on blocking rule. In the last months, it has largely proved incapable even of ruling itself, no less the wild man and his unpredictable team of advisers in the White House.

From his "big, fat, beautiful wall" to his "big league," "phenomenal" tax plan to his "insurance for everybody" healthcare program, the president promises to be the living proof that the long dreamed of Pax Republicana is just another form of war without end on the domestic front.

