 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 9/8/22

Tomgram: Andy Kroll, Digital Soldiers in an Online Forever War

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Yes, we live in an ever more frightening country. During the pandemic years, Americans went wild buying guns, nearly 20 million of them yearly (and, mind you, such weaponry has only gotten ever more destructive). Meanwhile "- thank you, Donald Trump and the other Trumpublicans out there! "- threats, whether to future elections or simply our future, only seem to be multiplying. Put down some of it to the way so many Americans now think about this country. A majority of us, especially Republicans, fear and expect (or, in some cases, undoubtedly desire) an actual civil war relatively soon. Meanwhile, somewhere between 20% and 40% of us would, it seems, like to see a "strongman," assumedly of a Trumpian sort, leading this country into the future. And the threats only continue to multiply. Just last week, for instance, Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that, were the former president indicted for taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, "there will be riots in the street."

Meanwhile, ever more state election landscapes have been turned into gerrymandered nightmares, while ever more Republicans, claiming the last presidential election was stolen, are running for crucial state offices this November. If some of them win, they might indeed control the local results of a national election. In fact, as the Washington Post reported recently, "Across the battleground states that decided the 2020 vote, candidates who deny the legitimacy of that election have claimed nearly two-thirds of GOP nominations for state and federal offices with authority over elections."

In such a world, it's hard not to wonder how we Americans arrived at such a moment of chaos, confusion, and danger first class. Fortunately, journalist Andy Kroll has some thoughts on how the "last superpower" on Planet Earth ended up in such a state of disturbed and disturbing chaos. In his just-published book, A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy, and today at TomDispatch, he explores the pathways we've taken from our disastrous war on terror abroad to wildly disturbed and conspiratorial thinking right here at home through the life of one (murdered) young man.

Honestly, as someone who once ate a pizza at the very Washington, D.C., pizzeria that became the focus of the crazed Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I can't help but think that I'm truly living through the increasingly disturbing decline of that last superpower. Tom

America's Forever Wars Go Viral
A Foundational Conspiracy Theory for the Twenty-First Century

By

The three men and three women stood with their right arms raised. Behind them the remains of the daylight hued the sky a bluish gray. As a fire danced at their feet, they gazed straight ahead at a camera recording their words. The square-jawed man in the middle, retired Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn, spoke first. The others, including members of his family, repeated after him.

"I do solemnly swear""

I"do solemnly swear"

"That I will support and defend""

That I will support and defend"

"The Constitution of the United States""

The Constitution of the United States"

The setting for this oath-taking ceremony wasn't West Point or a U.S. military base. It looked like someone's backyard, and instead of formal military uniforms, the six participants wore khaki shorts, hoodies, and, in the case of one woman, a white dress decorated with political catchphrases such as "crooked Hillary," "sleepy Joe," and "rocket man." After they had finished reciting the Army's oath of office, Flynn added a final line: "Where we go one, we go all."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Rebecca Solnit: Why the Media Loves the Violence of Protestors and Not of Banks

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend