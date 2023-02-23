Tomgram: Andrea Mazzarino, War, American-Style, on the Homefront

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.





By now, you know the routine too well for me to belabor the point. It started, I suppose, with the murders of 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999 and only escalated in this century. Among the school slaughters that followed were the 20 children (and six school staff members) slaughtered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut "" and sadly, you can count them off since then, including the 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; the 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; the recent murder of four students at the University of Idaho; and the even more recent killing of three students and wounding of five at Michigan State University.

In a country in which there are already significantly more weapons than people, count on one thing: that (incomplete) list is undoubtedly just the beginning of a tragic story that's unlikely to end either soon or well. Keep in mind that the citizenry of the United States is more armed than any other on the planet, while the weaponry available has, with time, only grown more devastating and "" yes "" militarized (as, not surprisingly, has that of the police).

And count on one other thing: in a nation that went to war globally (and remarkably disastrously) in the wake of the attacks of September 11, 2001, war has come home in a significant fashion. Today, co-founder of Brown University's Costs of War Project and TomDispatch regular Andrea Mazzarino explores one of those ways, reminding us that it's not only grown-ups but school children who are experiencing the militarization of this country up close and personal (and not just by dying in school slaughters either). Tom

Children of War

The War on Terror and the Battle for Young Minds

By Andrea Mazzarino

During a Veterans Day celebration in my small Maryland community, a teacher clicked through a slideshow of smiling men and women in military uniforms. "Girls and boys, can anyone tell me what courage is?" she asked the crowd, mostly children from local elementary schools, including my two young kids.

A boy raised his hand. "Not being scared?" he asked.

The teacher seized on his response: "Yes!" she exclaimed. "Not being scared." She proceeded to discuss this country's armed forces, highlighting how brave U.S. troops are because they fight to defend our way of life. Servicemembers and veterans in the crowd were encouraged to stand. My own children beamed, knowing that their father is just such a military officer. The veterans and troops present did indeed stand, but most of them stared at the ground. As a counselor who works with children, including those from local military families, I marveled that the teacher was asking the young audience to dismiss one of the most vulnerable emotions there is "" fear "" in the service of armed violence.

No mention was made of what war can do to those fighting it, not to speak of civilians caught in the crossfire, and how much money has left our country's shores thanks to armed conflict. That's especially true, given the scores of U.S.-led military operations still playing out globally as the Pentagon arms and trains local troops, runs intelligence operations, and conducts military exercises.

That week, my children and others in schools across the county spent hours in their classrooms celebrating Veterans Day through a range of activities meant to honor our armed forces. My kindergartener typically made a paper crown, with six colorful peaks for the six branches of service, that framed her little face. Kids in older grades wrote letters to soldiers thanking them for their service.

I have no doubt that if such schoolchildren were ever shown photos in class of what war actually does to kids their age, including of dead and wounded elementary school students and their parents and grandparents in Afghanistan and Iraq, there would be an uproar. And there would be another, of course, if they were told that "their" troops were more likely to be attacked (as in sexually assaulted) by one of their compatriots than by any imaginable enemy. I live in Montgomery County, Maryland, one of the most progressive and highly educated counties in the country and even here, war, American-style, is painted as a sanitized event full of muscular young people, their emotions under control (until, of course, they aren't).

Even here, few parents and teachers dare talk to young children about the atrocities committed by our military in our wars from Vietnam to Afghanistan.

Our Culture of Violence

