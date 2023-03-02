Tomgram: Alfred McCoy, The True Costs of War Over Taiwan

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

I must admit that, from time to time, the true madness of our world, of us, gets under my skin. Here we are, once again, doing what we humans seem best at (that is, of course, worst at!): making war. The ongoing events in Ukraine are a catastrophe for humanity and not just for all the obvious reasons: the deaths of tens of thousands, the unsettling of millions, lives ruined, cities wrecked, staggering sums of money invested in killing and destruction. I mean, you know the tale. Who doesn't after all these centuries?

But here's the thing: while that war plays out in devastating headlines daily, the planet itself, only half-noticed, is going down "" at least as a habitable place for humanity and so many other species as well. The weather (in case you hadn't noticed) is growing ever more severe and ever deadlier; the heat is rising; the ice is melting ever more quickly; and so it goes. As with war, you more or less know the story when it comes to climate change. Which leads me to today's piece by TomDispatch regular Alfred McCoy, whose superb history of empire, To Govern the Globe: World Orders and Catastrophic Change, takes us from the 16th century to this moment when the peril lurking in the word "imperial" has gained a new and far more ominous meaning.

And it's in this context, including a strident post-balloon anti-China fervor in Congress, that I find McCoy's piece on the possible next war on Planet Earth, the one between the two greatest greenhouse gas emitters, eerily unsettling. And yes, the face-off between those two destructive imperial powers seems to be "" under the circumstances, I hate to use the word, but I can't help it "" heating up in a distinctly (or do I mean madly?) perilous way.

Honestly, what all-too-apocalyptically-inclined creatures we turn out to be. Tom

At the Brink of War in the Pacific?

The Nightmare of Great Power Rivalry Over Taiwan

By Alfred McCoy

While the world has been distracted, even amused, by the diplomatic tussle around China's recent high-altitude balloon flights across North America, there are signs that Beijing and Washington are preparing for something so much more serious: armed conflict over Taiwan. Reviewing recent developments in the Asia-Pacific region raises a tried-and-true historical lesson that bears repeating at this dangerous moment in history: when nations prepare for war, they are far more likely to go to war.

In The Guns of August, her magisterial account of another conflict nobody wanted, Barbara Tuchman attributed the start of World War I in 1914 to French and German plans already in place. "Appalled upon the brink," she wrote, "the chiefs of state who would be ultimately responsible for their country's fate attempted to back away, but the pull of military schedules dragged them forward." In a similar fashion, Beijing and Washington have been making military, diplomatic, and semi-secretive moves that could drag us into a calamitous conflict that, once again, nobody wants.

At the apex of power, national leaders in Beijing and Washington have staked out starkly contrasting positions on Taiwan's future. For nearly a year now, President Joe Biden has been trying to resolve the underlying ambiguity in previous U.S. policy toward that island by stating repeatedly that he would indeed defend it from any mainland attack. In May of last year, in response to a reporter's question about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, he said, "Yes," the U.S. would intervene militarily. He then added: "We agree with the One China policy. We signed on to it and all the attendant agreements made from there, but the idea that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is [just not] appropriate."

As Biden acknowledged, by extending diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979, Washington had indeed accepted China's future sovereignty over Taiwan. For the next 40 years, presidents from both parties made public statements opposing Taiwan's independence. In effect, they conceded that the island was a Chinese province and its fate a domestic matter (even if they opposed the People's Republic doing anything about it in the immediate future).

Nonetheless, Biden has persisted in his aggressive rhetoric. He told CBS News last September, for instance, that he would indeed send U.S. troops to defend Taiwan "if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack." Then, in a significant break with longstanding U.S. policy, he added: "Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence" That's their decision."

Within weeks, at a Communist Party Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping responded with a strong personal commitment to the unification of Taiwan "" by force if necessary. "We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification," he said, "but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures."

After a long burst of applause from the 2,000 party officials massed in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, he then invoked the inevitability of Marxian dialectical forces that would insure the victory he was promising. "The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward," he said, "and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved."

As the political philosopher Hannah Arendt once reminded us, a sense of historical inevitability is a dangerous ideological trigger that can plunge authoritarian states like China into otherwise unthinkable wars or unimaginable mass slaughter.

