Tomgram: Alfred McCoy, How to Go from a Win-Win to a Lose-Lose World

Governor Ron DeSantis " you know, the guy who sent those plane loads of immigrants flying from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, with Florida tax dollars " caught something of the spirit of our moment in the wake of the recent catastrophic landfall of Hurricane Ian. He called it "basically a 500-year flood event." And it's true enough, if you're talking about the last 500 years. If, however, you're talking about the future, the next decade or two, consider one thing guaranteed: Ian and potentially far worse " imagine the American equivalent of what recently happened in Pakistan where one-third of the country was flooded by record monsoon rains and glacial melt " is undoubtedly in the cards. You won't have to wait another half a millennium for the next Ian to hit our shores.

It's obvious that all too few Americans want to face this reality: that we're truly in a new world in the worst sense imaginable when it comes to climate change. To me at least, the most striking thing about the days-on-end coverage of Ian and its path of destruction was how little the overheating of this planet was focused on. Yes, you could indeed now find individual stories in the mainstream media that dealt with the climate-change-intensified nature of such a storm. But for those of you who watched the TV news as I did, there was little sense that we are functionally in a new world.

Worse yet, if things go badly here this November " as they just did in Latin America's biggest country, Brazil, where the climate-change-denying party of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian Trump, won the largest bloc of seats in both chambers of that country's Congress " and again in November 2024, you might as well kiss this planet goodbye. Or put another way, in the context of the latest piece by TomDispatch regular Alfred McCoy, author of To Govern the Globe: World Orders and Catastrophic Change, while the United States may be in a new Cold War in Eurasia, we, like the rest of humanity, are also in an increasingly hot war right here at home " and if you doubt that, just check out the megadrought-ridden American West. Tom

The New Cold War Heats Up Asia

China and the U.S. Face an Unprecedented Crisis

By Alfred McCoy

If the world is indeed entering a new Cold War, it bears little resemblance to the final years of that global conflict with its frequent summits between smiling leaders and its arms agreements aimed at de-escalating nuclear tensions. Instead, the world today seems more like the perilous first decade of that old Cold War, marked by bloody regional conflicts, threats of nuclear strikes, and the constant risk of superpower confrontation.

While world leaders debate the Ukraine crisis at the United Nations and news flashes from that battle zone become a part of our daily lives, the most dramatic and dangerous changes may be occurring at the other end of Eurasia, from the Indian Ocean to the Western Pacific. There, Beijing and Washington are forming rival coalitions as they maneuver over a possible war focused on the island of Taiwan and for dominance over a vast region that's home to more than half of humanity.

And yet, despite the obvious dangers of another war, the crises there are little more than a distraction from a far more serious challenge facing humanity. With so many mesmerized by the conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of another over Taiwan, world leaders largely ignore the rising threat of climate change. It seems to matter little that, in recent months, we've been given unnerving previews of what's to come. "Geopolitical divides are undermining" all forms of international cooperation," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres told world leaders at the General Assembly last month. "We cannot go on like this. Trust is crumbling, inequalities are exploding, our planet is burning."

To take in the full import of such an undiplomatic warning from the planet's senior diplomat, think of geopolitical conflict and climate change as two storm fronts " one a fast-moving thunderstorm, the other a slower tropical depression " whose convergence might well produce a cataclysm of unprecedented destructive power.

The Geopolitics of the Old Cold War

Although the rival power blocs in this new Cold War across Eurasia resemble those of the 1950s, there are subtle differences that make the current balance of power less stable and potentially more prone to armed conflict.

Right after China's communists captured Beijing in October 1949, their leader Mao Zedong forged a close alliance with the boss of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin, that shook the world. With those two communist states dominating much of the vast Eurasian land mass, the Cold War was suddenly transformed from a regional into a global conflict.

In 1950, when that new communist alliance launched a meat-grinder war against the West on the Korean peninsula, Washington scrambled for a strategy to contain the spread of communist influence beyond an "Iron Curtain" stretching 5,000 miles across Eurasia. In January 1951, the National Security Council (NSC) compiled a top secret report warning that "the United States is now in a war of survival," which it was in danger of losing. Were actual combat to erupt in Europe, the 10 active U.S. army divisions there could be crushed by the Soviet Union's 175 divisions. So, the NSC recommended that Washington increase its reliance on "strategic air power" to deliver its expanding "atomic stockpile." In addition, it suggested Washington should match its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commitment by building a "position of strength in the Far East, thus obtaining an active strategic base against Russia in the event of general war with the Soviets."

With surprising speed, American diplomats implemented that strategy, signing treaties and mutual-defense pacts meant to encircle Eurasia with rings of steel, especially in the form of new air bases. After transforming the just-formed NATO into an expressly military alliance, Washington quickly negotiated five bilateral defense pacts along the edge of Asia with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Australia. To bolster that continent's long southern flank, the Western alliance then forged two mutual-defense pacts: METO (the Middle East Treaty Organization) and SEATO (the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization). To complete its 360° encirclement of Eurasia, the U.S. formed NORAD (the North American Aerospace Command) with Canada, deploying a massive armada of missiles, bombers, and early-warning radar to check any future Soviet attacks across the Arctic.

