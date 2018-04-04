Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Tolerance Cuts Both Ways: Freedom for the Speech We Hate

Tolerance cuts both ways.

This isn't an easy pill to swallow, I know, but that's the way free speech works, especially when it comes to tolerating speech that we hate.

The most controversial issues of our day--gay rights, abortion, race, religion, sexuality, political correctness, police brutality, et al.--have become battlegrounds for those who claim to believe in freedom of speech but only when it favors the views and positions they support.

"Free speech for me but not for thee" is how my good friend and free speech purist Nat Hentoff used to sum up this double standard.

This haphazard approach to the First Amendment has so muddied the waters that even First Amendment scholars are finding it hard to navigate at times.

It's really not that hard.

The First Amendment affirms the right of the people to speak freely, worship freely, peaceably assemble, petition the government for a redress of grievances, and have a free press.

Nowhere in the First Amendment does it permit the government to limit speech in order to avoid causing offense, hurting someone's feelings, safeguarding government secrets, protecting government officials, insulating judges from undue influence, discouraging bullying, penalizing hateful ideas and actions, eliminating terrorism, combatting prejudice and intolerance, and the like.

Unfortunately, in the war being waged between free speech purists who believe that free speech is an inalienable right and those who believe that free speech is a mere privilege to be granted only under certain conditions, the censors are winning.

We have entered into an egotistical, insulated, narcissistic era in which free speech has become regulated speech: to be celebrated when it reflects the values of the majority and tolerated otherwise, unless it moves so far beyond our political, religious and socio-economic comfort zones as to be rendered dangerous and unacceptable.

Indeed, President Trump--who has been accused of using his very public platform to belittle and mock his critics and enemies while attempting to muzzle those who might speak out against him--may be the perfect poster child for this age of intolerance.

Even so, Trump is not to blame for America's growing intolerance for free speech.

The country started down that sorry road long ago.

Protest laws, free speech zones, bubble zones, trespass zones, anti-bullying legislation, zero tolerance policies, hate crime laws and a host of other legalistic maladies dreamed up by politicians and prosecutors (and championed by those who want to suppress speech with which they might disagree) have conspired to corrode our core freedoms, purportedly for our own good.

On paper--at least according to the U.S. Constitution--we are technically free to speak.

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

don curry

(Member since Apr 8, 2010)


"Indeed, the government has been anticipating and preparing for civil unrest for years now, as evidenced by the build-up of guns and tanks and militarized police and military training drills and threat assessments and extremism reports and surveillance systems and private prisons and Pentagon training videos predicting the need to impose martial law by 2030."

I don't know what Mr. Whitehead's view is, but, I don't know the wisdom of asserting that we, private citizens, would be better served by surrendering any weapons to this crowd. Is the idea that, if they began instituting such draconian tyranny that we could demand our weapons back?

Or maybe we should just relax and enjoy the security and protection such a police state would ensure.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 2:28:24 PM

