 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/17/19

Today's snap election in Israel, a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether he remains or is booted out

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)
Israeli elections a referendum on Netanyahu's political fate Two days before nationwide elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held a cabinet meeting in the occupied West Bank, an area he ...
Israeli elections a referendum on Netanyahu's political fate Two days before nationwide elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held a cabinet meeting in the occupied West Bank, an area he ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA

Today's snap election a referendum on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

To most Americans, even if they are aware Israel is going to the polls today to essentially vote for a new prime minister, it probably doesn't register much more than a ho-hum reaction.

Yet this election is important because like it or not what Israel does against its neighbors could drag the US into a new conflagration not of its choosing. More on that later.

Today there is a snap election in Israel. The reason: five months ago Israel held a general election but Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party didn't capture a majority of seats in the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to form a new government. Significantly no minority party would agree to join with Likud and Netanyahu to form a coalition government thus requiring today's snap election.

Netanyahu has continued as PM during this five month interim.

Israel being a parliamentary type government the people don't directly elect a new PM.

But make no mistake this election is a referendum on Netanyahu whether he continues as PM or is booted out.

As I wrote three weeks ago, [1] "since the April elections Netanyahu has become more belligerent during the interim annexing the Golan Heights as part of Israel-which it stole from Syria as spoils after the 1967 war. Over the weekend he sent missiles supposedly in a pre-emptive strike against suspected Iranian positions outside of Damascus, sent drone attacks into Lebanon south of Beirut and air strikes into Iraq targeting Shiite militia's allied with Iran".

A few days ago Netanyahu said he'd annex the sparsely populated Jordan Valley in the West Bank as a first step as new PM.

Of course he's vastly expanded Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem further displacing Palestinian's living in those areas.

On another front Netanyahu has been the subject of corruption while in office. "On February 13, 2018 Israeli police recommended that Netanyahu would be charged with corruption."According to the police "sufficient evidence exists to indict the PM on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases." Two weeks later the Israeli attorney general announced he'd file indictments "against Netanyahu on bribe and fraud charges in three different cases." [2] The cases remain pending.

Again the Israeli people don't vote directly for prime minister but voting for a Likud candidate in their district is tantamount to a vote for or against Netanyahu continuing as PM of Israel.

While no real left leaning politician exists in Israel anyone other than the contemptible Netanyahu would be better as PM.

The reality:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 