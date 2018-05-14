- Advertisement -

Selected tweets on today's Palestinian massacre in which 52 adults and children were killed and hundreds injured as they peaceably protested the theft of their land:

RT @DrJillStein: Israel killing scores of Palestinian protesters in Gaza isn't a "clash", it's a massacre. A US-backed massacre of an occup… at — Zionism is Apartheid (@debt_is_slavery) May 14, 2018

RT @Ocasio2018: This is a massacre. I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such. No state or entity is absolved of mass shooti… at — Ammar halloum (@Ammhol) May 14, 2018

RT @naomi_dann: Israel is carrying out a massacre against Palestinian protesters barricaded in Gaza while US officials celebrate occupation… at — Ines (@Indi_Esmhan) May 14, 2018

RT @TrustMeTony: @_LFI @ToryFibs Israel has no declared borders. It has just illegally annexed Jerusalem. This whitewashing of a massacre i… at — Gill Brown (@gillBrown7) May 14, 2018

RT @AndyMcDonaldMP: Israel’s massacre of unarmed Palestinian protestors is horrific. The international community cannot continue to tolerat… at — Scott Mclean (@scottyyy25) May 14, 2018

RT @Stav_Si: As an Israeli Jew, I will be protesting in the streets of #Berlin tonight against the horrific massacre of Palestinian refugee… at — Ethem Karaağaçlıoğlu (@i_ethemkara) May 14, 2018

RT @FoxNews: Jared Kushner: “I am so proud to be here today in Jerusalem, the eternal heart of the Jewish people and I am especially honore… at

