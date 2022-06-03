 
 
Today - We're Living in Orwell's 1984

Orwellian Times
(Image by JLM Photography. from flickr)

You remember "1984" by George Orwell?

The film based on the book of the same title, was released in the US in 1984, here available on You Tube in its original format. You can watch here or right below.

Watching it gives you a similar impression as listening to and watching the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF), that played out in Davos, Switzerland, from 23 - 26 May 2022.

It displayed a DYSTOPIAN WORLD, where WAR IS PEACE, and PEACE IS WAR,

a WORLD where LIES are PROPAGATED 24/7,

so you believe they are the truth, and when you finally look the truth into the eyes, you laugh, because it's so incredible, that you believe it is just another lie.

We are living right in 1984.

That's the WEF. That's Davos. That's the Globalists.

That's the dark cult of the elite, the truth of the eugenists.

That's what the Great Reset, UN Agenda 2030 - and the 4th Industrial Revolution would have in store for us, if we allowed it to happen - that's Klaus Schwab's wet dream.

He and his WEF - and all the elite-adherents - believe this will be their future world, a dystopian world, where nothing is what it seems, with a drastically reduced population, with the surviving people being digitized trans humans, slaves for the elite, who own nothing but are happy.

That's what the WEF's plans are, or rather were, before Davos 2022, with WHO holding its annual World Health Assembly in parallel with the WEF - remember, there are no coincidences - debating on how to overrule the sovereignty of its 194 member countries with an all controlling "Pandemic Treaty", transferring the privately owned WHO into WHT, for World Health Tyranny.

Yes, 80% of the WHO is owned by private interests, it's not really a UN agency, it responds to those who fund it - largely Big Pharma, Bill Gates, and numerous other private interest groups, and billionaire individuals.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO); RT; Countercurrents, (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
