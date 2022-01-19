

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meeting with Ukrainian leaders amid tensions with Russia US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv today, he will be holding talks with Ukrainian leaders. The high-stakes ...

Secretary of state Antony Blinken arriving in Kiev January 18, 2022.

Reading the latest what Secretary of State Antony Blinken just said to US embassy personnel in Kiev reads like Russia invading Ukraine is a foregone conclusion, just a matter of time.

Blinken said, "as you all know very, very well, we have been engaged in the past couple of months in an intense focus on Ukraine because of the significant buildup we've seen of Russian forces we've seen near the Ukrainian border...with no provocation, no reason"

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives Russian President Vladimir Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine."

