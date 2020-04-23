 
 
To live and die, preferably die, in Texas

Twitter responds to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's view on the value of life versus the economy.
THE REPORT ... lawns, movies, mail, money and Michael Cohen

April 20, 2020

So the lawn guy showed up unannounced and unsummoned today to a great deal of running about, barking and general enthusiasm. The dogs were excited, too. Went out to greet him at appropriate social distance. "You mowing?" I asked. "We're essential!" He answered. "Heard last week. That Cuomo's a tough cookie." Yes, he is. Thankful for that. By the way, the grass is now neat and manageable for walking about and tending to business. The dogs are excited about that as well. Grateful to have a lawn guy.

- By the way ... Michael Cohen, we hardly knew ya and now you're about to leave us? The onetime lawyer/fixer for Hewhosenameshallnotbespokenhere has been residing at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Otisville, about a 10-minute drive down the road from us. But if Cohen comes through a two-week quarantine in a medium-security penitentiary next door, he'll be going home to finish out his three-year sentence. He can thank COVID-19. Since social distancing is a major challenge in prison, some federal inmates are being switched to home confinement. Also, Orange County, where Otisville is located, had 211 confirmed virus-related deaths at this posting. My first reaction to the Cohen news was that somebody cut him a break. But then I remembered he cut a deal with the feds to get a lighter sentence on campaign fraud and lying to the FBI about hush money paid for "Hewho" so Hewho wouldn't likely make a call for Cohen. Looks like the system just did its job. Go figure.

- By the way ... We're doing our part to burnish the reputation of Netflix and Amazon Prime during this period of isolation. Recent viewing includes "The Danish Girl", "The Coldest Game" and "The Ladies in Lavender". Each is a little quirky, but time-passable with some good performances. Any suggestions, please feel free in the comment section.

- By the way ... If the post office is worried about losing $2 billion a month because of the pandemic and Republicans in Congress won't bail it out, why doesn't Jeff Bezos just sign a month-to-month contract with the USPS to make up the difference? He could do it out of his pocket change and not even touch his Amazon stock. It would actually be a patriotic thing to do.

- By the way ... A report just issued by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed that the 2017 assessment by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia covertly meddled in the 2016 presidential election, with the ultimate goal of helping Hewhoshallnotbenamed win, was accurate. Big surprise only in that (some) Republicans finally admitted it.

- And finally, by the way ... if there was any doubt left of the utter lack of basic decency in today's GOP, I give you Dan Patrick, lieutenant governor of the great state of Texas, which is starting to reopen its economy despite warnings from medical experts that it's too soon and spreading the virus could result in deaths. Says Patrick: "There are more important things than living and that's saving this country." No plan. No leadership. No concern or compassion. Nothing. Texas is definitely no country for old men or women.

Bob Gaydos is writer-in-residence at zestoforange.com.

[Email address removed.]

 

