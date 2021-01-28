To break two-month old farmers protest: Modi govt. files criminal charges against 37 farmer leaders

= Conspiracy of BJP Government in Delhi: Conspiracy of neo-fascist state to give an anti-national tilt to one of India's most genuine revolutionary democratic agitations of all time in Delhi on Republic day.

= Hindutva Conspiracy Against Historic Farmers' Struggle Foiled: It goes to the credit of common famers and their leadership that the movement survived this blitzkrine by the Hindutva fascist gang.

= Sikh Flag at Red Fort or Ram temple tableau in Republic Day parade: Which is Outrageous?: Those incensed with the hoisting of a Sikh flag on Red Fort should actually be angry over the tableau of Ram temple in Republic Day parade of a secular nation.

= The Scroll: As many as 37 farmer leaders have been named in the first information report filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally.

These are some of the stories published by the Indian media a day after the violence in the Indian capital, New Delhi, in which one farmer protester was killed while around 300 policemen were injured.

As many as 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have been named in the first information report filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally.

The FIR also named social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, according to a copy viewed by Scroll. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were some other leaders named in the FIR.

The case against them was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder).

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police detained around 200 protestors on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking its personnel.

As police action against the protestors continued, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday reiterated that they had nothing to do with the violence, alleging that a "dirty conspiracy was being hatched" against farmers to malign their movement.

In a statement, the farmers body said that most of the farmer unions, who are part of the ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, held a meeting to discuss the events that unfolded during the tractor rally. The concerned organizations concluded that the Centre (govt) has been "severely shaken by this peasant agitation", the coalition of farmer bodies said.

"Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organizations, who had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of beginning of this farmers' agitation," the statement added.

Ram temple tableau in Republic Day parade is outrageous

Those incensed with the hoisting of a Sikh flag on Red Fort should actually be angry over the tableau of Ram temple in Republic Day parade of a secular nation, writes Gurpreet Singh on the Counter Current Wednesday.

The ongoing farmers' agitation in India took a dramatic turn on January 26, when some protesters stormed the iconic heritage Red Fort building in New Delhi and raised Nishan Sahib to make a point.

Most opposition leaders have blamed the BJP government for allowing the situation to deteriorate by failing to listen to the farmers and refusing to roll back the problematic farming laws, but the Red Fort incident has captured the headlines, Singh said adding:

