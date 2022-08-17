To a little metal ball I found (poem)

How dare you be so round
oh little metal ball that I unearthed!
Such perfect roundness is beyond me
and mocks my need for imperfection,
especially when it comes to things
that have been so long buried,
cloaked so long from human purpose
as to fall from the kingdom of the familiar . . .
And no rust!
as if also cloaked from time
that is wearing me unevenly away.
It is as if you had worked something out
with mother nature.
And then there is the question
of what you might be,
now that I am asking,
where as before I found you
there was no you and me asking.
As if I owned rights to your story!
Before, there was just me
and everything but you.
And, don't take this wrong, but
as far as this poem is concerned
my world minus you
was faring fine . . .
But now, just look what you have done!
You have made me wonder about you.
What are you?
A ball bearing
Whose happy place was once
between a wheel and a fixed axle,
in which the rotating parts and the stationary part
are separated by a ring
of small identical solid metal balls
that reduce friction?
And where then is the machine that your
existence conjures out of dust?
As if I care.
I don't.
I am not curious.
Is that disappointing to you?
That you were not found
by someone more curious?
I am no detectorist but an aging poet
who is only interested
in your potential as a metaphor
which usually winds up being
just another veiled
self-referential revelation.
And I cannot do that to you.
Your perfect roundness resists
the machinations of my imagination.
There is just you on my shelf
of random keepsakes
and, of course, me and everything else.
And someday there will just be you
And everything else.
You remind me of my mortality.
But I do not fault you for that.
In fact you are faultless.
It is I and I alone
who must bear
the friction of this poem.