To a little metal ball I found (poem)

How dare you be so round

oh little metal ball that I unearthed!

Such perfect roundness is beyond me

and mocks my need for imperfection,

especially when it comes to things

that have been so long buried,

cloaked so long from human purpose

as to fall from the kingdom of the familiar . . .

And no rust!

as if also cloaked from time

that is wearing me unevenly away.

It is as if you had worked something out

with mother nature.

And then there is the question

of what you might be,

now that I am asking,

where as before I found you

there was no you and me asking.

As if I owned rights to your story!

Before, there was just me

and everything but you.

And, don't take this wrong, but

as far as this poem is concerned

my world minus you

was faring fine . . .

But now, just look what you have done!

You have made me wonder about you.

What are you?

A ball bearing

Whose happy place was once

between a wheel and a fixed axle,

in which the rotating parts and the stationary part

are separated by a ring

of small identical solid metal balls

that reduce friction?

And where then is the machine that your

existence conjures out of dust?

As if I care.

I don't.

I am not curious.

Is that disappointing to you?

That you were not found

by someone more curious?

I am no detectorist but an aging poet

who is only interested

in your potential as a metaphor

which usually winds up being

just another veiled

self-referential revelation.

And I cannot do that to you.

Your perfect roundness resists

the machinations of my imagination.

There is just you on my shelf

of random keepsakes

and, of course, me and everything else.

And someday there will just be you

And everything else.

You remind me of my mortality.

But I do not fault you for that.

In fact you are faultless.

It is I and I alone

who must bear

the friction of this poem.

