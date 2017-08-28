Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

To Trump: how to win the war in Afghanistan

By       Message Jon Rappoport     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/28/17

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Jon Rappoport's Blog

From af.mil: Male 'em happy supplies to Afghanistan {MID-155853}
Male 'em happy supplies to Afghanistan
(Image by af.mil)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Win the war in Afghanistan? Impossible, you say?

Dear Mr. Trump: it can be done, I assure you.

There is a pattern. It's tried and true. It's been tested in America for decades. So let's rely on this accumulated wisdom and put it to good use. Finally.

- Advertisement -

Ready?

Buckle up. This doesn't need an executive summary. It isn't a position paper. It's an all-out attack. Let's roll!

From hundreds of planes, drop fast food all over Afghanistan. Burgers. Fishsticks. McMuffins. Legs, breasts, wings -- two weeks of chicken done right. It's a good intro. Lightens everybody up a little. Hey, they've been cooking vulture over yak excrement for centuries. They'll love the change. And the numerous chemicals in the food will begin to slow them down. That's a given.

- Advertisement -

Then, from those same planes -- candy! Fifty thousand tons of gum drops, jelly beans, Almond Joy, Reese. Hell, Reese all by itself is unstoppable.

Sugar! You're telling me people can resist sugar? They'll be scooping that stuff up off the frozen ground. In high mountain areas, tribes live on lichen. All of a sudden, here come 20 colors of Reaganesque jelly beans out of the sky!

Give them enough sugar, and they'll be running in circles one minute and lying back and napping the next. It's chemical determinism.

A month of heavenly candy.

Then next, a million cases of various diet sodas dumped out of our planes. Aspartame! Weird those dudes out. Three months, and they won't be able to find their way back to their yurts. They'll be bumping into rocks and trees, howling at the moon.

Now comes the heavy action. It takes a little longer. After installing an Afghan wireless grid, carpet bomb the joint with cell phones and iPads. Beam in Soaps, Judge Judy, Rachel Ray, Fallon and Colbert, Oprah, Little House on the Prairie reruns, Law and Order, and yes -- sports! Soccer, and, of course, women's beach volleyball! Kidding me? Amazons wearing G-strings running and leaping on sand, hour after hour?

- Advertisement -

"Hey, dude, it's time for the Friday night tribe meeting."

"Shh! First, two hours of Hermosa Beach Women's Finals. Then Victoria and Billy just adopted a baby. She can't have kids. Billy paid two million for a little girl. But it's actually Daisy's baby. Nobody knows it."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://nomorefakenews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

Goldman Sachs, the president of the US

Tiger Woods' life is on the line: where is his doctor?

The world is not you

The Individual vs. Globalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 