 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/3/23

To Those Who Would Save the World

By   No comments
To Those Who Would Save the World Help is at hand

BETSY WHITFILL

JUL 1, 2023

There are many pure souls, some very young, some young, some mature and some who are quite old, who are working in every country to save the world. Some work in the physical world, some in the professions and some who work on esoteric levels and on the "inner planes". If you look deeply, you know who they are when you see them. But often they work in silence, behind the scenes and with no notice at all.

There are many pure souls searching for their paths, still trying to prepare themselves to serve - and are caught up in the search rather than in the service they can render. These searchers are vulnerable and in many cases naive, since they don't yet understand who they are. They fall prey to the trainers, the talkers, the facilitators who themselves are ignorant of who they are much less of the damage they can do to their unwitting paying customers. Psychedelics usage is not unusual.. and the price for their use is the greatest obstacle to spiritual growth, since it burns out the nervous system, which the soul uses to express its qualities on the physical plane.

All would benefit from an introduction to the basics of the Ageless Wisdom teachings - that scientific and philosophic knowledge that underlies all of the great traditions, religious and non religious.

1. Each of us is a soul in incarnation, a spark of the Divine embedded in coarse matter.

2. We live a long series of lives on the physical plane. We "die", and then reincarnate over and over again until we've learned the lessons of this planet.

3. At first, we learn through trial and error. Then we learn through self-awareness and study of the many teachings of those who know more, who have evolved in consciousness further than we have. It's called searching for the Path.

4. We suffer the consequences of every harmful thought, word and deed we put out into the world. We benefit from the consequences of every loving, helpful thought, word and deed we put out into the world. We learn how to avoid suffering.

5. Very gradually, we hear an inner voice calling us to something we know not what. We ignore it for some time until it is unavoidable because we no longer find nourishment in the world that we've always known. We search for that "something else" until we find what has "the ring of truth" for us personally"for ways to become a better person. We want to help others. We want to save the world. The next step is to find a way to serve..not just wonder and talk about serving, but to actually get out there and serve. We become our Path.

At this particular time in human history, each of us has has an incredible opportunity to serve. The return to our everyday world of the World Teacher, Maitreya and his group, the Masters of Wisdom, has resulted in massive turmoil due to spiritual ferment in humanity, creating new demands of the old institutions, and fear of loss in the minds of everyone. The ideals of Freedom, Justice, Equality are going to become real in our lives, and so they are areas in which we can truly serve our fellow men and women with our best and highest thought and actions. How to implement those ideals without force or bias, will take everything you've got of insight, balance and most of all heart.

If you want to save the world, change it for the better, educate yourself fully in the needs of humanity and consider the Principle of Sharing resources as the intelligent and effective way to proceed. It takes hearts and minds, my friends"hearts and minds. And while you're at it, remember that Extraordinary help is at hand, technologically, spiritually, artistically, economically and politically. All you need do is take the first steps and ask selflessly.

Share-International.us
Rate It | View Ratings

Betsy Whitfill Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

BA Philosophy, Wilson College, Chambersburg PA 1963 Wife, grandmother, contributor to Share International magazine (www.share-international.org) and most recently begun blogging to share what I know about the coming of a teacher for all of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Peace!

The Fruits of World Peace

America, America.

The Need for Brotherhood

Humpty Dumpty and a Message of Hope

The Prize is Humanity!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend