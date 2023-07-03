To Those Who Would Save the World

JUL 1, 2023
There are many pure souls, some very young, some young, some mature and some who are quite old, who are working in every country to save the world. Some work in the physical world, some in the professions and some who work on esoteric levels and on the "inner planes". If you look deeply, you know who they are when you see them. But often they work in silence, behind the scenes and with no notice at all.
There are many pure souls searching for their paths, still trying to prepare themselves to serve - and are caught up in the search rather than in the service they can render. These searchers are vulnerable and in many cases naive, since they don't yet understand who they are. They fall prey to the trainers, the talkers, the facilitators who themselves are ignorant of who they are much less of the damage they can do to their unwitting paying customers. Psychedelics usage is not unusual.. and the price for their use is the greatest obstacle to spiritual growth, since it burns out the nervous system, which the soul uses to express its qualities on the physical plane.
All would benefit from an introduction to the basics of the Ageless Wisdom teachings - that scientific and philosophic knowledge that underlies all of the great traditions, religious and non religious.
1. Each of us is a soul in incarnation, a spark of the Divine embedded in coarse matter.
2. We live a long series of lives on the physical plane. We "die", and then reincarnate over and over again until we've learned the lessons of this planet.
3. At first, we learn through trial and error. Then we learn through self-awareness and study of the many teachings of those who know more, who have evolved in consciousness further than we have. It's called searching for the Path.
4. We suffer the consequences of every harmful thought, word and deed we put out into the world. We benefit from the consequences of every loving, helpful thought, word and deed we put out into the world. We learn how to avoid suffering.
5. Very gradually, we hear an inner voice calling us to something we know not what. We ignore it for some time until it is unavoidable because we no longer find nourishment in the world that we've always known. We search for that "something else" until we find what has "the ring of truth" for us personally"for ways to become a better person. We want to help others. We want to save the world. The next step is to find a way to serve..not just wonder and talk about serving, but to actually get out there and serve. We become our Path.
At this particular time in human history, each of us has has an incredible opportunity to serve. The return to our everyday world of the World Teacher, Maitreya and his group, the Masters of Wisdom, has resulted in massive turmoil due to spiritual ferment in humanity, creating new demands of the old institutions, and fear of loss in the minds of everyone. The ideals of Freedom, Justice, Equality are going to become real in our lives, and so they are areas in which we can truly serve our fellow men and women with our best and highest thought and actions. How to implement those ideals without force or bias, will take everything you've got of insight, balance and most of all heart.
If you want to save the world, change it for the better, educate yourself fully in the needs of humanity and consider the Principle of Sharing resources as the intelligent and effective way to proceed. It takes hearts and minds, my friends"hearts and minds. And while you're at it, remember that Extraordinary help is at hand, technologically, spiritually, artistically, economically and politically. All you need do is take the first steps and ask selflessly.
Share-International.us