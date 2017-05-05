

To Tell the Truth daytime 1962

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA



To Tell the Truth. Do You

Trust Your Wife? Who Do You

Trust? TV names for showing.

Even the poor language can't

Conceal the truth in such titles

During the Cold War years.

We were a family heading up

In the world, or so we hoped,

A family set apart in appearances

Of beauty, such red hair, so many

Of them, seven girls and a mother

Special, royal, stars becoming.

And how does it feel to be the only

Boy with seven sisters? This was

What everyone always asked him.

A family in the Bronx but not of

It, in the world but out of it

And what better way than TV

Game shows geared to the mentality

Of sham actors to show our stuff.

Look how I can lie on live

Television, I was saying to millions

Of people like you. Excuse me but you

Know from your own lying lives

That though I wanted to blurt

Out the truth, that I was an impostor,

I didn't blurt out anything.

Looked, instead, sincerely perplexed

By a question that stumped me

And I reluctantly told the painful truth

That I didn't know the answer.

How it hurt to be caught like that.

Now, looking back on those lies

Told for the sake of entertainment

And a few bucks more than thirty

Pieces of silver, I feel betrayed

By the smiling good boy I was.

Unlike Pinocchio my nose never

Branched out, nothing gave me

Away to anyone but myself.

But something grew, between me and you

I'm loath to describe this sense

Of being an impostor in my own

Life. One day I found myself

In a story told by someone else,

Someone I didn't know, someone

Who didn't know me but whose tale

Perplexed me by its semblance to mine.

Do you know why we tell stories

That when we hear them trap us

In lives we never knew were ours?

The answer is as simple as telling

The truth sounds stupid: we don't

Want to be caught in the act, not

Of appearing but simply being

Who we could be if only we were

Not afraid of telling the truth

Before an audience of one.