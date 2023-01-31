This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Drop Your Cocks And Grab Your Socks: A Preamble

For reasons beyond my picayune, perhaps pickaninny, comprehension, I have been blessed my entire life with absolutely gifted thinkers. A few of them are still bound by the gravity of the planetary prison called Earth and will read this article. One of them is a bestselling author and well known personality.

As what I term a member of the Fantastic Four pertinent to my living earthly mentors, he once advised me, as an author, to: "Tell them what you are going to tell them. Tell them. Then tell them what you have told them". That was a heavy-duty admonition and I have yet to master it given my formal training and literary prosaic propensities.

Nonetheless, I am going to tell you what I am going to tell you, and I will not be diplomatic in doing so. In fact, if I am truly successful I will exhibit, in a literary sense, the same brutality that has been shown to Tyre Nichols, to myself, to my parents and grandparents, to my children, to George Floyd, to Tamir Rice, to Andre Hill, to Emmett Till, to Ahmad Aubry, to Atatiana Jefferson, to Breonna Taylor, to Eula Love, to Ron Settles, to Sandra Bland, to Rodney King and to millions of others from the time the first boat arrived from Africa to North America. Let me not give short shrift to my Choctaw (Original American) ancestors, but they were exploited at home. They knew where they were. They kept their religions, names and culture, though the language, thanks to yet another European genocide, is considered "endangered".

Though Tyre Nichols is in part an impetus for this article, I try to not respond to every single sensational "news" story that crawls. What happened to my young son, Tyre, is not news, it is policy (police-y). It is my goal to write articles that stand the test of time and will have relevance no matter when perused. Everyone and their mother that writes (especially the Europeans) will have their "op-ed" about this murder. They will come up with the same trite sh*t they always do: community policing, better psychological testing, body-cams (which are often turned off) and my favorite "greater accountability". Good grief.

This article is deeper than that and though I am going to address those issues, at least obliquely, this article is not about the what, but the why. I am going to tell you what you wish to neither hear nor read; which is why it has not been told. However, the concept of "race" is a European construct and the European, thereby, must take responsibility for it. To the Black Person in the United States, though you are the world's greatest victim of genocide, racism and white supremacy, many of you are complicit in its effects upon us, as we clearly see in the case of Tyre Nichols.

We must stop deluding ourselves for if we knew were we were, we would know where we are. We are treated as we are treated because we are the only people in the United States forced to come to its shores. Our names were taken from us. Our land was taken from us. Our language was taken from us. Our religions were taken from us. Thusly, a European-American (white boy/girl), Mexican, Latino, Arab, or Asian will call us n-word in a heartbeat and often in a language we can not understand, including our own native languages, as a further insult and this lack of identity is why. The horrific fact is many of us even call each other that; the most awful racial slur in human history. This is why you are treated as you are and, even in the face of these painful realities, you still have failed to learn the most important statement Hippocrates made and that is "first, do no harm" (to each other). Hippocrates studied in Africa; where the world's first university was established and the place that Plato said the education therefrom "made students more alert and human".

Amen?

Truth or Consequences

The truth is that the abuse, police misconduct and murder that Black People in the United States are subjected to is no accident. In fact, it is basically the societal equivalent of a "business decision". For instance, dozens of children die each year as a result of school bus accidents; often due to ejection. However, the school bus manufacturers have spent millions over decades lobbying against seatbelts or other restraint systems on school buses because the cost to retool facilities compared to settling a few wrongful death suits is exponentially more expensive. So, the business decision is to let the children die. Other industries do the same thing. The cost outweighs the benefit and it is the same with the modus operandi of modern slave patrols.

The word police comes from the word "policy". That is why the omnipresent police misconduct and abuse continues to happen to, almost exclusively, Black people in the United States. The society that forced them into it, abuses them, made them work for free and build it (in fact "capitalism" would be non-existent without them) is afraid of them because that same society says, silently to itself, there is no way I would be treated like that and not want to exact revenge. Therefore, better keep our foot (or knee) on this n-word's neck and keep him terrorized because we are afraid that if he ever rises up it will be problematic; which is rational thought. Think about it, would you close your eyes around a 135 pound Rottweiler that you have abused, disrespected and mistreated? It is the "police-y" of the United States to do what it does to the Black Person in the United States. And, there, you have it. Copxtortion: Black Man Beware

Amen?

The Force Publique And The Django Syndrome

The Force Publique "Public Force"; was a gendarmerie and military force in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 1885 (when the territory was known as the Congo Free State), through the period of Belgian colonial rule. In 1905 the Force Publique had grown to a fearsome but poorly disciplined army of 16,000 African mercenary soldiers led by some 350 European officers. They burned villages, cut off the heads of uncooperative chiefs, cut off arms and hands, raped, and slaughtered the women and children of men refusing to collect rubber. I mention this because at some point one must accept the reality that it is the European's nature to brutalize. There seems to be an inherent, almost genetic bloodlust and propensity towards violence especially towards those other than himself. For reasons of fear (mainly) and a false sense of supremacy he is particularly vicious, as a group, towards the black man for he knows what he has done, which is why, in his mind, he must continue to do it.

The righteously indignant are fuming right now (I hope). They are saying, the five officers that brutalized, humiliated and murdered Tyre Nichols were black! Heh, heh: welcome to my web said the spider to the fly.

You see, from the time the first slave ship arrived on the shores of North America the European pitted the Africans against each other. For instance, if Massa had raped one of the African women and a child was born, the child would have lighter skin. The lighter skinned Africans generally had better assignments that were less labor intensive and dangerous though equally humiliating and degrading. They were what were called "house niggers". To this day, Black People in the United States use terms like "good hair" (stringy like Europeans), "bad hair" (curly like Africans) and "high yellow" (pertinent to skin tone, operative word being "high").

The darker skinned Africans did the most brutal tasks, they labored in the fields, they picked the cotton and tobacco and were, thusly, called "field niggers". Since Massa was too busy pleasuring himself with the help and drinking Mint Julips, he wasn't about to go out in those blistering fields so he would designate an African overseer or "driver". These individuals were incredibly brutal to their own kind in order to gain Massa's favor and they would be rewarded in various humiliating and punitive ways. Instead of having to eat the offal from the pig (chitterlings/intestines, hooves/feet, ears, tails, etc.) they might receive the scraps from Massa's plate which might even include a half-eaten porkchop that he slobbered all over.

The European is quite clever in his use of this tactic of absolution which is why each and every time they murder one of us, they have some negro nearby either spouting their talking points or acting as a piece of human furniture. I call these negroes "Django" (based on Samuel L. Jackson's character in the movie Django).

Black People in the United States have been taught to hate each other for four-hundred years. Further, they, as does the society at large, have been taught that their lives have little value which is why many of us are quick to do things to one another that we would not dare do to others, especially a European. They know that, and everyone else knows it, which is the method to the madness and why everyone in the United States will tell an unruly Black Person in the United States 'I'll call the police!" in a New York minute. Because they know how the police will respond. And though many Europeans, who have zero frame of reference for the most part, want to feign upset I find it sickeningly interesting that one of the top queries/searches on this case is "was Tyre Nichols on drugs." This is indicative of systemic white supremacist denial and devaluation of the lives of Black People in the United States. Republicans claim they are anti-union but they love police unions; and police unions fight tooth-and-nail against cops being drug-tested. Unlike Tyre, none of the people so anxious to see if he was "on drugs" have queried if the uniformed vermin that killed him were. Why? because they are looking for a reason to cheapen his life and justify what happened to him. Once dead, thrice killed. Click Here

As a teenager in Los Angeles, we learned early on that a black police officer was our worst nightmare (along with female cops). Why? Because they know they are part of a white supremacist institution and, in the case of black officers, must go out of their way to show that they don't show favor to other black people. Ergo, they tend to be, as Tyre found out, particularly brutal. In the case of females, it is overcompensation to prove she is as tough as the boys. I have been on both sides of the cuffs and what I say is iron-clad, bullet-proof fact. All this bovine excrement about "most cops are good cops" is just that.

When I was in the police academy all that most of those dudes talked about was "f*cking somebody up" and the antiblack insults and jokes abounded. I knew then that my days in law enforcement would be few because there is no way, whatsoever, you can truly be a proud Black Person in the United States and be involved in law enforcement given its model; especially at the local level. When you enter law enforcement you give up your blackness. Point blank and I don't much care who doesn't like my truth telling for I have been abused by police in my own life. Many times. Here is what just took place in Torrance, California a few weeks ago. Click Here

Amen?

The Incident, The Murder While on The J.O.B

One of the things police do is use the phrase "I'm on the job" (meaning I'm a cop). The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (the nations largest) is essentially a department full of badge carrying, sadistic, white supremacist, racist, murderous thugs and that department, in terms of its actions, mirrors most. There are actually gangs within the department (yes, that is gangs, plural). Several of which require either a killing or other heinous act to become a member and they aren't killing Europeans. The J.O.B. in this case, are the Jump Out Boys and when I saw the footage of Tyre and how he was pulled out of that vehicle it was as though I was looking at the J.O.B. for I have seen the cowards in action. My experience with gang members is that they are all cowards; cops or not. I have neither respect nor sympathy for them at all, never did, never will. Click Here

The five cowardly anal-orifices that killed Tyre are all out on bail. Yet another tragedy within a tragedy. This allows the police unions to help them collude and get their story together. However, in this case one can not help but notice how swiftly these five negroes (because that is what these punks are) were fired, indicted and arrested. It was/is truly remarkable, or is it?

Along with the smell of rotted bacon I smell a white supremacist rat. There have been cases, especially when the cop is a European-American, when weeks and weeks go by and the department refuses to identify the officer, let alone terminate, indict and arrest in days. I think that these negroes are going to get relatively harsh treatment compared to if they had been Europeans which leads me to my next observation.

Apparently, there were at least five other officers at the scene during the horrific encounter, including a couple of sheriff's deputies. There are unconfirmed reports that they stood by smoking cigarettes and laughing. They were at the very least culpable if not accessories to murder. Why have they not been identified? Why have they not been charged? Why are there no photographs of them? What agencies were they from? I am just about certain I know why they have not been identified and unless you, the reader, are exceptionally stupid I bet you know too.

Many people have expressed shock on how long it took for medical aid to be rendered to Tyre. Not only did the white supremacist negroes in blackface not render aid, they took their time summoning paramedics. This is absolutely nothing new, it happens all of the time, especially when the victim is a Black Person in the United States. I recall an incident where a fellow was bleeding out in the middle of the street and the supervisor said "he'll be alright, just leave him there". One may recall that George Floyd met with similar conduct in this regard. This is all part of the police-y.

More heartbreaking and rage instilling than the video, is the audio of what occurred to Tyre. Oddly enough, Fox News edited it out, CNN did not. The way these Django negroes talked to that young man was enough to make me puke. One of them said "b*tch! Put cho hands behind yo back!" he kept calling the young man a "b*tch" (though we know who the real b*tch is). Another of the Django Five said "Nigga, I'll knock you the f*ck out!". Yet another of the Django Five said to Tyre, subsequent to deploying pepper spray several times, "I'll break yo sh*t!" (as in bones). Not only did these vicious cowards brutalize Tyre, they insulted and humiliated him verbally and cops do it to Black People in the United States regularly as a matter of course.

To make matters worse, if possible, they fueled the stereotype and narrative that we, as Black Men in the United States, routinely disrespect each other (which justifies others doing it). Will Smith's ignorant posterior did the same damage when he went up on stage and 'b*tch-slapped' another black man with millions watching. You could not have paid Will Smith to walk up on stage and slap Jimmy Kimmel or Conan O'Brien. And, similarly, the Django Five would never have treated a European-American the way they did Tyre. You know it, and I know it.

Violence In-Peace Out

United States President Joe Biden, who has a history of cavorting with racists and making white supremacist statements himself, made several comments on how appalled he was at the brutal death of Tyre. And each time he voiced his "outrage" he followed with "but violence is unacceptable" (referring to the many protests that took place). And, as usual, Tyre's family did the same thing. George Floyd's family did the same thing and the most pathetic of all was Rodney King in 1992 as he, in a whimpering voice, said "can't, can't we all just get along?" (which he was clearly put up to doing).

Since Joe Biden took office murders of Black People in the United States by police are at record highs; almost a hundred per month. Yet "Black Lives Matter" (what a joke) has been quiet as a church mouse. No "riots" no nothing. That I find quite odd, to say the least and I stopped believing in coincidences when I was about twelve. Hey Joe, how's that "police reform" you promised working out?

Mr. Biden's former supervisor, Barack Obama, invited a white supremacist, racist cop to a "beer summit" after the pathetic waste of human tissue accosted and arrested preeminent Harvard black professor Dr. Henry Louis Gates because he was trying to get inside his own home. I could not believe that President Sellout did that.

One of the reasons that we continue to be brutalized, by many factions and institutions, is this arrogant, weird expectation by the European that he can punch others in the mouth and they should not punch him back. He does this throughout the world and particularly domestically when it comes to Black People in the United States. He honestly believes that when he inputs violence the product rendered should be "peace". If that is not white supremacy I don't know what is. It's not only white supremacy, it is perverted and psychopathic. And though he may have Black People in the United states sufficiently terrified and terrorized, there are more and more people, and nations, that are standing up to him and willing to bust him right back in his chops when he hits them in theirs.

As long as Black People in the United States think they can change this constant disrespect, abuse and murder by singing songs, marching and protesting it is guaranteed to continue. I believe what Father Malcolm X said when he stated "you treat that man like he treats you, you can't sing up on no freedom, but you can swing up on some freedom". The United States has never accomplished anything through "peace" foreign or domestic.

We have four-hundred years of what is on the menu, and the menu never changes because the head chef sees no reason to alter it. Yet, here we are at the same restaurant that we have been coming to for four centuries expecting that the menu has changed. We are treated as we are treated because that is the way the society wants us treated. Asking your captor to free you is retarded thinking for he has put you in captivity for a reason. Now, you can suffer "peacefully" in captivity or devise a means to free yourself and you can start by respecting yourself and those like you. I keep hearing Black People in the United States saying "that could have been my son". That was your son, just as Breonna Taylor was your daughter.

Amen?

Epilogue: The Sorrow And The Sorry

The real tragedy of white supremacy, in the final analysis, is that it causes dissonance in human harmony. It interferes with people respecting and, thusly, loving each other. It alters and perverts the humanistic personhood and cohesion which is resultant of what "God" gave us as the most powerful tool. The most famous verse in Leviticus may be the command, "Love your neighbor as yourself" (Lev. 19:18). This imperative is so sweeping that both Jesus and the rabbis regarded it as one of the two "great" commandments.

I have Europeans in my life that I admire and love as individuals, as persons and I daresay they feel the same way about me (or I'd like to think so). However, I am constantly perplexed at how, collectively, they do nothing to change the status quo and they don't because they don't want to which is as confusing as it is tragic. Thus, my sorrow.

I have had to tell the truth in this column, because I am saturated with this constant brutalization. Tired of writing column after column when it happens and something has to change and, perhaps, the truth will facilitate that change.

Lastly, for the Django Five, I have something to say to you as well and that is this: you black-faced, white supremacist bastards are going to prison where a whole lot of brothers are waiting on you cowards. Now, I want you to go in there where the majority of men are black and treat them like you did Tyre. The European has used you, you no longer serve a purpose and he is not going to save you. He is not going to afford you the protection he would give one of his own; you should have gotten the hint when they "swiftly" fired, indicted and arrested you punks. The European man got a bargain; he put you up to brutalize and kill a young black man and he gets to rid himself of you as well. So, you can "peecee" (protective custody) up if you want, but that will not save you from the justice you have coming. While you are in P.C. say hello to Jeffrey Epstein for me.

Amen?