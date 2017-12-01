Power of Story Send a Tweet        
To Beat Doug Jones: Richard Viguerie's Plan to Drive Alabama's Catholic Anti-Abortion Vote to Roy Moore

Roy Moore's Opponent Doug Jones Focused On Alabama Issues | NBC News Doug Jones says he's not letting the controversy surrounding Judge Roy Moore impact his U.S. Senate campaign. Jones briefly shared his opinion on a couple ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)
Please read what Richard Viguerie is saying about Roy Moore and the Alabama Election Dec. 12. Land the Catholic anti-abortion vote and Moore wins for sure. This is a diabolically clever and maybe desperate strategy. I get on lists like this to learn what we are up against....Please comment, and please do all you can to get the vote out for Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones!

From commons.wikimedia.org: Richard Viguerie {MID-201944}
Richard Viguerie
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))

Outspent 9-1 and rejected by establishment Washington Republicans, Alabama GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore remains in a dead heat with his Democrat opponent, Doug Jones. It's now or never to educate Alabama Catholic voters about Jones's extremist left-wing views, including abortion, and it may be the key to Roy Moore's victory. . . .and to saving President Trump's almost unprecedented chance to rescue America from anti-religious federal judges.

FedUp PAC

Catholic Voters Can Win the Alabama Special Election

Dear Stephen,

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

This is pretty shocking, but very clever, I must concede, in terms of pure ruthless strategies...


This monstrous plan, more vicious than any Machiavelli could have crafted, might just throw the election to Roy Moore. (I wondered why he has been talking about such things, but now it is clear that he is doing so at the recommendation of Republican pundits and strategy craftsmen at the highest level!)


We have to counter this, not get blindsided by such diabolical tactics, and strike back judiciously and accurately!


This is Richard Viguerie:


From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Richard Viguerie photo3.JPG - Wikimedia Commons342 Ãƒ-- 480 - 41k -
File:Richard Viguerie photo3.JPG - Wikimedia Commons342 Ã-- 480 - 41k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)

