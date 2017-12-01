Roy Moore's Opponent Doug Jones Focused On Alabama Issues | NBC News Doug Jones says he's not letting the controversy surrounding Judge Roy Moore impact his U.S. Senate campaign. Jones briefly shared his opinion on a couple ...
Please read what Richard Viguerie is saying about Roy Moore and the Alabama Election Dec. 12. Land the Catholic anti-abortion vote and Moore wins for sure. This is a diabolically clever and maybe desperate strategy. I get on lists like this to learn what we are up against....Please comment, and please do all you can to get the vote out for Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones!
Richard Viguerie
Outspent 9-1 and rejected by establishment Washington Republicans, Alabama GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore remains in a dead heat with his Democrat opponent, Doug Jones. It's now or never to educate Alabama Catholic voters about Jones's extremist left-wing views, including abortion, and it may be the key to Roy Moore's victory. . . .and to saving President Trump's almost unprecedented chance to rescue America from anti-religious federal judges.
FedUp PAC
Catholic Voters Can Win the Alabama Special Election
