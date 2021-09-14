 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

To Avert Failure, Biden Should Listen to the "Radicals" - Not Corporate Media

By   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1530
Message Jeff Cohen
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Biden Flexes Executive Power In Covid Vaccine Push Rachel Maddow looks at President Joe Biden's muscular new initiative to push more Americans to get vaccinated against Covid
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA

If President Biden fails to act boldly and quickly in improving the material lives of poor, working-class and struggling middle-class Americans of all colors, the right wing is likely to come storming back into power through the 2022 and 2024 elections.

With Biden's popularity lagging, success or failure for his administration hinges on who he listens to on various pressing issues. Will he side with the "radicals" or with the go-slow, yes/no, status-quo corporate media?

*** STUDENT DEBT: Biden should listen to Senate leader Chuck Schumer, not exactly a Marxist-Leninist, who has spent months publicly pressuring the president to use his executive authority under the Higher Education Act of 1965 to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt for each person holding such debt. This executive order would dramatically stimulate the economy well in advance of the 2022 election - and would be an important step forward on racial justice as well as economic equity.

But too much like President Reagan who - when asked about government help to poor people - would habitually invoke the anecdote of a welfare-grabbing, Cadillac-driving, fur-wearing "woman from Chicago," Biden repeatedly answers questions about student debt cancellation by invoking Ivy Leaguers and his aversion to forgiving "billions of dollars in debt for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn." It's a Reagan-like myth: almost none of the $1.7 trillion owed in student debt is held by Ivy Leaguers. Half of those with student debt attended public colleges, and a whopping 25 percent attended for-profit colleges, including unscrupulous ones. Nearly 78 percent of black students take out federal student loans, as do 57.5 percent of white students.

Biden seems to have shelved even his meager campaign pledge to get Congress to cancel - due to COVID - $10,000 in college debt per person.

*** GUNS VS. BUTTER: The aforementioned Schumer joined Bernie Sanders last year in championing a historic but failed amendment in Congress to cut 10 percent of the military budget and reinvest that $74 billion in "jobs, education, health care and housing" in poor and working-class communities. An expansive domestic agenda will help Democrats win in 2022 and 2024 - and cuts in the military budget (which soaks up half of all federal discretionary spending) would help pay for that agenda. But the Biden administration rejected such cuts and instead proposed an increase in military spending even beyond Trump's bloated military budget.

The other way to fund a progressive domestic agenda is also popular with voters: taxing wealthy elites. Which side is Biden on as Sen. Joe Manchin and other pro-big business Democrats in Congress fight to protect those elites from tax increases and to shrink the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package?

*** MEDICARE EXPANSION: Instead of all the myths and propaganda about healthcare that Biden hears from corporate media, he'd be smart to listen to one of his own cabinet members, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who strongly supported Medicare for All during his 24 years in Congress. Today, as the battle rages among Democrats in Congress over the size of the budget reconciliation proposal, progressives are pushing to include a significant expansion of Medicare - by providing seniors with dental, vision and hearing coverage, while lowering eligibility from age 65 to 60, and granting Medicare the power to negotiate with Big Pharma for lower drug prices.

Medicare expansion faces resistance from corporatist Democrats and their powerful and frenzied corporate sponsors. Biden should sit down privately and talk with Secretary Becerra, who might tell him that a major expansion of Medicare in 2021 (even if not full Medicare for All) would help Democrats in 2022 - especially with older voters, the ones who rarely miss an election. (It's worth remembering that even Hillary Clinton, hardly a militant socialist, called for Medicare to be open to those 55 and over during her 2016 presidential campaign.)

Prominently displayed above the fireplace in Joe Biden's Oval Office is a portrait of Franklin Roosevelt, the most popular and successful president in modern U.S. history. FDR succeeded and won repeated reelection in alliance with genuine radicals and socialists - often heeding their proposals and advice. These were not establishment figures like Chuck Schumer.

At this crucial juncture, if Biden won't even heed Schumer's urgent advice to give the country an FDR-like push forward - and instead listens to the "go-slow/go-small" warnings of giant corporations and their media - the GOP will win big in 2022 . . . and the Biden era will end quicker than you can say Jimmy Carter.

Jeff Cohen is co-founder of RootsAction.org, a retired journalism professor at Ithaca College, and author of "Cable News Confidential: My Misadventures in Corporate Media." In 1986, he founded the media watch group FAIR.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jeff Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jeff Cohen was director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College, where he was an associate professor of journalism. He founded the progressive media watch group FAIR.org in 1986.

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Mystique of “Free-Market Guy” Obama

Will Joe Biden Be a Rerun of 2016 Tragedy?

Snowden Coverage: If U.S. Mass Media Were State-Controlled, Would They Look Any Different?

Let's Not Restore or Mythologize Obama

Stepford Republicans: All Caught on Tape!

RootsAction.org: New Independent Progressive Group

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 