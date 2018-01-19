Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Time to Close Our Foreign Military Bases

By       Message Kevin Zeese       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/19/18

Author 690
Become a Fan
  (62 fans)

From Truthdig

- Advertisement -

By Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers


The U.S. military base at Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2002.
(Image by (Derrick C. Goode, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia))   Permission   Details   DMCA

The United States cannot be a moral or ethical country until it faces up to the realities of US empire and the destruction it causes around the world. The U.S. undermines governments (including democracies), kills millions of people, causes mass migrations of people fleeing their homes, communities and countries and produces vast environmental damage.

- Advertisement -

A new coalition, the Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases, held its inaugural event January 12-14, 2018 at the University of Baltimore in Maryland. The meeting was framed by a Unity Statement that brought together numerous peace and justice organizations. The basis for unity was:

"U.S. foreign military bases are the principal instruments of imperial global domination and environmental damage through wars of aggression and occupation, and that the closure of U.S. foreign military bases is one of the first necessary steps toward a just, peaceful and sustainable world."

You can endorse the statement here.

- Advertisement -

Responsibility to End Global Empire of Bases

Ajamu Baraka of the Black Alliance for Peace and the vice presidential candidate for the Green Party in 2016 opened the conference, describing the responsibility of the people of the United States (USians) to protect the world from U.S. aggression. He argued:

"The only logical, principled and strategic response to this question is citizens of the empire must reject their imperial privileges and join in opposing ruling elites exploiting labor and plundering the Earth. To do that, however, requires breaking with the intoxicating allure of cross-class, bi-partisan 'white identity politics.'"

This reality conflicts with one of the excuses the U.S. uses to engage in war--so-called "humanitarian wars," which are based on the dubious legal claim that the U.S. has a "responsibility to protect." The United States is viewed as "the greatest threat to peace in the world today" by people around the world. Thus, USians need to organize to protect the world from the United States.

U.S. empire is not only a threat to world peace and stability but also a threat to the United States. Chalmers Johnson, who wrote a series of books on empire, warned in his 2004 book, "The Sorrows of Empire: Militarism, Secrecy, and the End of the Republic," that there were four "sorrows" the United States would suffer. In the 14 years since they have all come true:

"If present trends continue, four sorrows, it seems to me, are certain to be visited on the United States. Their cumulative impact guarantees that the United States will cease to bear any resemblance to the country once outlined in our Constitution. First, there will be a state of perpetual war, leading to more terrorism against Americans wherever they may be and a growing reliance on weapons of mass destruction among smaller nations as they try to ward off the imperial juggernaut. Second, there will be a loss of democracy and constitutional rights as the presidency fully eclipses Congress and is itself transformed from an "executive branch" of government into something more like a Pentagonized presidency. Third, an already well-shredded principle of truthfulness will increasingly be replaced by a system of propaganda, disinformation, and glorification of war, power, and the military legions. Lastly, there will be bankruptcy, as we pour our economic resources into ever more grandiose military projects and shortchange the education, health, and safety of our fellow citizens.

- Advertisement -

The footprint of U.S. empire are what Chalmers Johnson called an "empire of bases." David Vine, the author of "Base Nation," put U.S. empire in context by describing 800 U.S. bases in 80 countries and U.S. military personnel in more than 170 countries. Bases range from so-called Lily Pad Bases of hundreds of troops to town-sized bases of tens of thousands of troops and their families. He noted many bases have schools and they do not need to worry about heating or air conditioning, unlike schools in Baltimore where parents bought space heaters to keep children warm and where schools were closed due to lack of heat.

The contrast between Baltimore schools and military base schools is one example of many of the heavy price USians pay for the military. Vine reported that $150 billion is spent annually to keep U.S. troops on bases abroad and that even a Lily Pad base could cost $1 billion. More is spent on foreign military bases than on any agency of the federal government, other than the Pentagon and Veterans Administration.

The Pentagon is not transparent about the number of U.S. foreign bases it manages or their cost. They usually publish a Base Structure Report but have not done so in several years. The Pentagon only reports 701 bases, but researchers have found many, even significant bases, not included in their list of bases.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kevin Zeese is co-chair of Come Home America, www.ComeHomeAmerica.US which seeks to end U.S. militarism and empire. He is also co-director of Its Our Economy, www.ItsOurEconomy.US which seeks to democratize the economy and give people greater (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why I Was Among Eight Health Care Advocates to Get Arrested in the Senate Yesterday

The Seeds of Rebellion Are Taking Root, and Protests Against Injustices Are Blooming Across the Country

BREAKING NEWS: BIG BREAKTHROUGHS FOR SINGLE PAYER HEALTH CARE

Ron Paul Press Conference Unifies Third Party and Independent Candidates Around Four Key Positions

Paperless Electronic Voting Machines Flipping Votes from Obama to McCain in West Virginia

Max Baucus Should Not Be Deciding Health Care for America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3216 quicklinks, 13593 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Kevin, I signed the petition quite happily. I miss your regular articles on op-ed. Can't you post them here as well as elsewhere? I can't imagine anyone on this site not wanting to see them. Many thanks for all your work.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 1:13:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kevin Zeese

Become a Fan
Author 690

(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 62 fans, 248 articles, 183 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
I really appreciate the editors publishing our articles. I just do not have time to do so for every article Margaret and I write. Glad you appreciate them.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 2:15:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 7 fans, 13 articles, 16 quicklinks, 477 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I will add few comments.

How about USA's prisons all over the world? There are many of them.

USA bases will NOT close for several reasons. These bases keep cheap oil to flow to the USA, for example.

Your article does not discuss the role of military establishment. The wars have been very profitable. Peace is not profitable. American public is enjoying their investment in stocks of military companies. More wars, destructions, higher stock prices.

USA has double standards for example in Yemen which this poor country has been bombed by USA's ally illegally.

Rule of force has been used instead of rule of law. The number of UN resolutions against poor people have been ignored. However, when there is ONE UN resolution against a country that disagrees with the Western countries, bombs get dropped.

Bases will not close. USA is supporting corrupt leaders and governments to keep its bases in those countries. For example, the government in Bahrain where fifth fleet is stationed keeps abusing its own people and has poor human rights record. Have you seen any demonstration in this country in Western media? No.


Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 1:44:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kevin Zeese

Become a Fan
Author 690

(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 62 fans, 248 articles, 183 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks for those additions. You make good points. Of course, an article cannot cover every aspect of an issue.


Do not assume that the future is predictable or the same as the past. If you read the article you will see how many see the US empire is coming to an end. The next decade will be one of decay of the empire and the US may have no choice but to close foreign military bases. No empire last forever and their are signs the US empire is failing. It is our job in the US to work to end the empire in the most responsible way possible, a way that is best for the US and the world.


Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 2:19:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Vernon Huffman

Become a Fan
Author 89433

(Member since Aug 14, 2013), 5 fans, 2 articles, 226 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

In the old paradigm, a few profited from wars, occupations, and debt manipulation. This exploitation model is not sustainable. It will again lead to collapse and eventually, there won't be enough resources to exploit or people willing to comply with the authority of a few illegitimate leaders.

One potential new paradigm is collaborative rather than competitive. We have the resources to feed, clothe, and house everybody on the planet, providing universal health care and education. In fact, this is likely the only way to slow population growth by empowering women to control their reproductive choices. In such a world, the USA would have no enemies. We can choose to live in this peaceful world.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 3:39:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 