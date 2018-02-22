Why is it that Russophobia doesn't pack the same punch as Islamophobia or racist? Is it time to start calling people what they are: racist Russiophobes?
I wonder if this new cold war Russia-phobia is an example of how the new rules of racism (i.e. racism = power, so you can't be racist against whites) are detrimentally impacting chances for world peace.
I'm thinking: if you want to find countries who are influencing US politics, top on my list would be Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.
The Israel lobby is huge, and they have tons of dual citizens in high US-government positions. They are getting tens of thousands of dollars in US military aid, and are primary beneficiaries of US foreign policy.