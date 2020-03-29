 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Time of Plague and Meltdown: Mass Murder

Time of Plague and Meltdown: Mass Murder
Me in my sick day surgical mask
(Image by juniorbird)

Reprinted from blackagendareport.com

The shrinking of the public health sector is a capitalist crime, abetted by the two corporate parties.

"There is now no possibility of avoiding many tens of thousands of deaths due to a shortage of equipment, beds and health care personnel."

Tens of thousands of people, disproportionately Black and brown, are marked for death by coronavirus in the coming weeks and months because the United States political system allows only corporate parties to govern. By ensuring that the Dictatorship of Capital is immune to effective electoral challenge, the duopoly system has made the people of the United States less healthy than the rest of the developed world, and far more vulnerable to epidemics of all types. As dutiful servants of Capital, the Democratic and Republican parties have for more than 40 years facilitated a Race to the Bottom (austerity) that has steadily lowered working people's living standards and slashed social service supports, including the number of hospital beds, which have declined by more than half a million since 1975 despite a population increase of 114 million.

Barack Obama and his Democrat-controlled Congress saved the oligarchy from self-destruction in the Great Recession, and then collaborated with the resurgent Republicans in a "Grand Bargain" to ensure that social services, including local and state public health systems, would never recover lost revenue and personnel. The pruning and hyper-privatization of medical care was overseen mainly by Democrats in the big cities, and largely by Republicans on the state level, with both parties in general agreement that the public health sector was less "efficient" and "innovative" than for-profit medicine. The public health sphere became even more dependent on private suppliers, including overseas sources. Inventories of ventilators, masks and other equipment and gear were kept to a minimum, in line with the private sector's "just-in-time" profit-maximizing philosophy. But time ran out when the coronavirus hit, and there is now no possibility of avoiding many tens of thousands of deaths due to a shortage of equipment, beds and health care personnel.

"The pruning and hyper-privatization of medical care was overseen mainly by Democrats in the big cities, and largely by Republicans on the state level."

The shrinking of the public health sector is a capitalist crime, abetted by the two corporate parties. Not content to lessen the life-chances of their own citizens, the duopoly parties screamed for sanctions that have crippled the health sectors of Venezuela and Iran, killing tens of thousands before anyone had heard of COVID-19. The United States is a global vector of suffering and death, through the policies of its corporate party tag-team. When deadly diseases are set in motion, the crime becomes mass murder-suicide.

Donald Trump is singularly stupid, incompetent and self-dealing, but these very qualities make him incapable of effecting any fundamental change in national systems, for good or ill. Congress rebuffed his attempts to cut funding of the Centers for Disease Control -- but that matters little in the current crisis because there is no national health system for the CDC to bolster, direct and rally. U.S. healthcare has been shrunken, privatized and made wholly incapable of coping with mass contagion - which never arrives "just in time."

It was too late long before Trump. And, if Fast-Talking-Slow-Thinking Joe Biden succeeds the Orange Menace next January, there will be no prospect of constructing a true national health care system. Biden says he'll veto a Medicare for All bill if it comes across his desk in the Oval Office. But without single payer healthcare, no national system is possible. In effect, Biden is campaigning for president on a platform of mass death. Biden's biggest supporters -- Black Americans -- will continue to die in disproportionate numbers whichever of the two corporate parties is in power because the Race to the Bottom (Race to the Graveyard) is ruling class policy, and both parties serve the ruling class.

"Without single payer healthcare, no national system is possible."

If, by some miracle, Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee, and then president, his legislative agenda will be opposed by the bulk of his own party officials and officeholders. The corporate party faithful have rallied around Hapless Joe because he can be depended on to defend the interests of the party's rich funders - to continue the Race to the Graveyard. To make sure that Democrats understand who is boss, the world's 8th richest oligarch, Michael Bloomberg, is purchasing the party outright (see "Bloomberg Wants to Swallow the Democrats and Spit Out the Sandernistas"). Bloomberg this week transferred $18 million of his campaign funds to the Democratic National Committee - actually, money that he previously transferred from his own accounts to his self-funded presidential campaign. The DNC will soon be answerable directly to a New York billionaire whose mission is to make the Democratic Party an even more hostile environment for austerity-busting politicians like Sanders and his young enthusiasts. Medicare for All is an austerity trip-wire that shall not be crossed, but without a single payer system there can be no national health care system.

Nevertheless, those Americans that survive the Great Epidemic and Meltdown of 2020 will demand a New Health Care Deal. Having been frightened out of their locked-down wits by the crisis-induced realization that economic precarity is the national working class condition, many millions will also demand a new social contract that provides for a modicum of economic security. But these are concessions that the Democratic Party, overseen by Bloomberg-the-Enforcer, cannot champion. Infectious disease and growing immiseration and precarity are crises for the masses, but the cure - an end to the Dictatorship of Capital - represents an existential crisis for the ruling class. The revolution will not be organized in the Master's houses - Democrat or Republican.

 

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
b. sadie bailey

killing our front-line health care workers, grocery cashiers, etc is beyond abominable. this is exactly what is happening. can you guess what and who will come next? (hint - it won't be the oligarchs and plutocrats who own the wealth and soon, most of the land and assets.) the time to rise up and take "isolation" time as time for true education - not the mass pablum or gladiator show meant to "entertain" us - is at hand.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:27:23 PM

shad williams

Now that the forked tongue Mnuchin has given the Treasury's Financial Stabilization Fund prefunctory permission to marry the Federal Reserve, blowing up the "package" to a whopping $4.5 trillion hand out to serial financial rapists, will anyone from now until the end of time ever ask again "how are we going to pay for it"? Maybe PCR has an idea, he used to work there under the dozing off Reagan...but we "woke" now.

And the music plays on and on. Will we ever to rise up and smash that god damned record player? And sit our big fat dumb ass american asses in the 1% chairs?

And while "we" were consumed into dumbfoundness by this audacious blowout with dems congratulating themselves on the crumbs they have swept from the floor into the dust pan, the evil ones "slapped" more sanctions across the faces of the Iranian and Venezuelan people to prevent less access to medical equipment and supplies in the 2020 American Pandemic. Now the number one economic power in the world, China finally admitting that the US is an enemy, has stepped up to pick up the load, including picking it up in Italy, and Africa, quietly picking it up in Iraq where the evil ones are preparing to attack Iran via Iraq...no no, we are not finished...keep the kool aid coming.

The evil US government is arming their moderate head chopping off pals in Idlib with anti aircraft platforms to help the backstabbing NATO ally Erdogan steal Syrian oil.

As you were...

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:02:50 PM

shad williams

Always right on.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:03:28 PM

