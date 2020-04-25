 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Time for a 7-Second Broadcast Delay of President's Coronavirus Updates!

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 512069
Follow Me on Twitter     Message DAVID KANEGIS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

DRANO IS FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY! CAUTION - POISON
DRANO IS FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY! CAUTION - POISON
(Image by DonkeyHotey / CC BY (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0))   Details   DMCA

DO NOT INGEST OR INJECT ANY DISINFECTANT! LISTEN TO MEDICAL EXPERTS, NOT THE PRESIDENT!

Donald Trump's rambling political rallies disguised as COVID-19 updates hit a dangerous new low yesterday when he suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectant into patients as a possible cure for the coronavirus.

Trump, who has been President for 3 years, 95 days, 5 hours, forty minutes and 28 seconds, has as of yet failed to understand the power of the bully pulpit.

Last month "A man reportedly died after ingesting a substance used to clean fish tanks that contains a form of chloroquine, a drug that President Donald Trump has claimed repeatedly could be a 'game changer' in the fight against the novel coronavirus."

Below listen as he states "What the hell do you have to lose" in recommending the use of chloroquine and then read today's latest release.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

DAVID KANEGIS Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Kanegis is a Certified Professional Coach. He developed Mind Acrobatics(TM) a series of "self-empowerment" exercises and techniques designed to enable people to create and sustain life changes. Dave holds MA's in Psychology & (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

I Worked for The Trump Organization & Want to Tell You a Short Story!

Perry Mason Had Faith in the "Eventual Supremacy of Reason!"

What Did Mr. Rogers Know & When Did He Know It?

Turn Kavanaugh's Confirmation Into a Referendum Against Sexual Abuse! #MeToo

The Fix Is In -- FBI Report Finished -- McConnell Schedules Vote #MeToo

Victims of Sexual Abuse Just Lost Big Time! #MeToo - Mad Mother Marvel's Thoughts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

DAVID KANEGIS

Become a Fan
Author 512069
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 15, 2018), 2 fans, 48 articles, 7 quicklinks, 276 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Donald Trumps daily corona virus update have become pure "theater of the absurd." They are dangereous as they provide unsound and unfounded information that is fact checked and often incorrect.

His latest update, that he is now walking back included the suggestion of disinfectant as an internal cure for COVID-19. He now says he was being sarcastic. However much damage was done during this update.

The President has great influence and must use his words carefully at all times.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 at 3:10:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 