Time for a 7-Second Broadcast Delay of President's Coronavirus Updates!

DO NOT INGEST OR INJECT ANY DISINFECTANT! LISTEN TO MEDICAL EXPERTS, NOT THE PRESIDENT!

Donald Trump's rambling political rallies disguised as COVID-19 updates hit a dangerous new low yesterday when he suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectant into patients as a possible cure for the coronavirus.

Trump, who has been President for 3 years, 95 days, 5 hours, forty minutes and 28 seconds, has as of yet failed to understand the power of the bully pulpit.

Last month "A man reportedly died after ingesting a substance used to clean fish tanks that contains a form of chloroquine, a drug that President Donald Trump has claimed repeatedly could be a 'game changer' in the fight against the novel coronavirus."

Below listen as he states "What the hell do you have to lose" in recommending the use of chloroquine and then read today's latest release.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3