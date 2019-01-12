Time For a Female President/VP Ticket

- Advertisement -

It's time for the Democrats to run an all female ticket for the top two offices. Most of the men who have threatened to throw their sweaty old hats in the ring are neoliberals (not Sherrod Brown.) We need to take the big leap and do with females what we've done with men every time a president has been elected. Make a same sex team, just as the US has had for over 240 years.

My own preference is a Gabbard Warren team. Gabbard is, by far, my favorite candidate among the ones listed as possibly running. That's why I've already donated to her campaign, just as I donated very early to Bernie Sanders in 2015.



Tulsi Gabbard announces 2020 run Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tells CNN's Van Jones she has decided to run for president in 2020 and will make a formal announcement in the near future.

Four years ago I might have reversed the team, with Warren first. But in 2016, Wrren failed to show character, integrity or leadership when she was a no show in terms of supporting the real progressive in the primary. I'd still take Warren over Kamala Harris, who will probably be the choice of the DNC and their hillbot horde.

We need to have two decent progressive candidates who really take a populist stand that the people who voted for Trump because they rejected Hillary can be inspired by. Kamala Harris (CA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), all listed as possible candidates, are same-old neoliberal DNC hacks marinated in corporate money.

Nina Turner is another possible Bernie supporting female candidate who's mentioned but I don't think she has the government experience. Then again, she's great on all the issue and having a Gabbard Turner or Turner Gabbard team would be amazing. I have a feeling that opposition research would turn up a lot of material that outspoken Turner would have said and done that might make a presidential run challenging.

Finally, there's Bernie. I love Bernie and I have very mixed feelings about him versus an all female top slate. But at this stage in time, I'm leaning towards an all female slate, if they are progressive. If Harris, Klobuchar or Gillibrand start acing out the progressive women then I'm all burners for Bernie.