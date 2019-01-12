 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Time For a Female President/VP Ticket

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   12 comments

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/12/19

It's time for the Democrats to run an all female ticket for the top two offices. Most of the men who have threatened to throw their sweaty old hats in the ring are neoliberals (not Sherrod Brown.) We need to take the big leap and do with females what we've done with men every time a president has been elected. Make a same sex team, just as the US has had for over 240 years.

My own preference is a Gabbard Warren team. Gabbard is, by far, my favorite candidate among the ones listed as possibly running. That's why I've already donated to her campaign, just as I donated very early to Bernie Sanders in 2015.


Tulsi Gabbard announces 2020 run Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tells CNN's Van Jones she has decided to run for president in 2020 and will make a formal announcement in the near future.
Four years ago I might have reversed the team, with Warren first. But in 2016, Wrren failed to show character, integrity or leadership when she was a no show in terms of supporting the real progressive in the primary. I'd still take Warren over Kamala Harris, who will probably be the choice of the DNC and their hillbot horde.

We need to have two decent progressive candidates who really take a populist stand that the people who voted for Trump because they rejected Hillary can be inspired by. Kamala Harris (CA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), all listed as possible candidates, are same-old neoliberal DNC hacks marinated in corporate money.

Nina Turner is another possible Bernie supporting female candidate who's mentioned but I don't think she has the government experience. Then again, she's great on all the issue and having a Gabbard Turner or Turner Gabbard team would be amazing. I have a feeling that opposition research would turn up a lot of material that outspoken Turner would have said and done that might make a presidential run challenging.

Finally, there's Bernie. I love Bernie and I have very mixed feelings about him versus an all female top slate. But at this stage in time, I'm leaning towards an all female slate, if they are progressive. If Harris, Klobuchar or Gillibrand start acing out the progressive women then I'm all burners for Bernie.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
8 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments  Post Comment

Burl Hall

I will research her. I hope she can foster real change.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:38:34 PM

Dennis Kaiser

I find it appalling that the Democrat Party figureheads are calling her anti-war, as though war is good. How far this nation has fallen.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:43:07 PM

Nelson Wight

But don't you believe, Rob "wouldn't a Feinstein-Pelosi ticket be great?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 4:47:26 PM

George King

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Nelson, " Feinstein-Pelosi ticket be great?". I know you have a sense of humor Nelson, please tell me this is tongue in cheek!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:28:33 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to George King:   New Content

Good day, King of Kings - I was rubbing it a little to "Dyed-in-the-wool Rob."

I'm trusting you didn't realize my tongue against my cheek has nearly worn a hole

through. I'd almost put money on Sra O -C.

How's everything with you?

How about a King-Sawant ticket, me ex-JarHead/LeatherNeck?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:53:37 PM

Stephen Fox

Glad to see you aren't totally abandoning Bernie.


However, I still steadfastly remain in his team, based on experience, wisdom, credibility, and for having "paid his dues" to earn the nomination.


Whose "old sweaty hatband" do you refer to, precisely?


Bernie: .We Will End. Big Pharma's Greed Bernie Sanders has vowed to bring an end to greed in the pharmaceutical industry. Ana Kasparian, Nomi Prins, and Maytha Alhassen, hosts of The Young Turks ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Young Turks) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 5:38:24 PM

George King

Rob, very encouraging development indeed!

As Democratic Elites Reunite With Neocons, the Party's Voters Are Becoming Far More Militaristic and Pro-War Than Republicans

I would say that the title unfortunately is misleading (although I do not believe intentionally) and should be more specific as the DNC, MSM and Hillary supporters are and are more vocal about "Becoming even more openly Pro War than Republicans and Independents. Notice the immediate change of subject in the video in your article!

Also notice the immediate attacks coming against Gabbard by the MSM and DNC powers to be. This will separate the wheat from the shaft in no uncertain terms!

But what is remarkable about the new polling data on Syria is that the vast bulk of support for keeping troops there comes from Democratic Party voters, while Republicans and independents overwhelming favor their removal. The numbers are stark: Of people who voted for Clinton in 2016, only 26 percent support withdrawing troops from Syria, while 59 percent oppose it. Trump voters overwhelmingly support withdraw by 76 percent to 14 percent.

A similar gap is seen among those who voted Democrat in the 2018 midterm elections (28 percent support withdrawal while 54 percent oppose it), as opposed to the widespread support for withdrawal among 2018 GOP voters: 74 percent to 18 percent.


Copyrighted Image? DMCA

Identical trends can be seen on the question of Trump's announced intention to withdraw half of the U.S. troops currently in Afghanistan, where Democrats are far more supportive of keeping troops there than Republicans and independents.

This case is even more stark since Obama ran in 2008 on a pledge to end the war in Afghanistan and bring all troops home. Throughout the Obama years, polling data consistently showed that huge majorities of Democrats favored a withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan, all in the article.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:45:32 PM

George W.Reichel

Reply to George King:   New Content

She'll undoubtedly receive the same media support that Ron Paul experienced

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 7:42:58 PM

Chuck Nafziger

I contributed to her campaign last night as soon as I heard she is running. As those of you who read OEN comments know, I have no hope of improvement from the two branches of the War Party, but if anyone has shown a inclination and ability to do so, it is Tulsi. I gladly p*ssed away a few bucks to watch her try make an impression.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:48:29 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks, Rob, I'm with you!

Tulsi Gabbard is also my first choice for Pres right now...I feel a little burned by Warren, she disappointed me for the reasons you mention, so I'm not so excited about her in the role of president. But also, I think she would be much more valuable in the VP position - not as a traditional VP, (sort of just "supporting" the president) but I believe she would completely revamp that position into a much more useful and powerful role.

And with a Gabbard-Warren P/VP, wow, could they put Bernie to work someplace(s) valuable. He has proven that he doesn't need to be elected president to change the political landscape, I think we just need to let him do what he is already doing, it's brilliant!

And who would be "First Lady"? (or "First Man", although I would prefer a female.) During the beginning years of this country, the "First Lady" was very often not married to the president, often she was unofficially appointed. Dolley Madison was "First Lady" for 8 years for the widowed Jefferson (before her husband became president and she continued her "First Lady" activities for another 8 years, longer than any First Lady before or since.) Does "Mr Tulsi" want to do that sort of thing? If not, then why not appoint Oprah Winfrey as "First Lady", I think she'd be great in that role.

The results of the 2018 mid-terms have shown that preferences and power is shifting toward younger women of color, and there is a stellar bunch of them about to bulldoze the swamp. I think it's useful to take a note of this trend...the voters who voted them in are more likely to swing toward Tulsi than Warren or any rich white man!


Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 6:52:00 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

I'm a little stretched for funds right now, and plan to donate more to Tulsi later, but just to get my message across, I just sent her $2.70! ;-)

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 7:08:58 PM

George W.Reichel

She already has my vote.She's the anti-neocon.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 at 7:40:39 PM

