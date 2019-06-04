 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/4/19

Tiananmen Square Protest 30th Anniversary

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 10687
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jeff J. Brown
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -

Republished from The Greanville Post

Neo taking Morpheus' red pill of truth in 'The Matrix'. Art imitating life.
Neo taking Morpheus' red pill of truth in 'The Matrix'. Art imitating life.
(Image by Wikipedia)   Details   DMCA

Live from the streets of China, Jeff J. Brown, China Rising, Capitalist Roads and Socialist Destinations, Sinoland

- Advertisement -

This article was first published February 25, 2015. It is republished by Jeff J Brown in anticipation of the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square protests of June 4th, 1989


Tall Tales of Tiananmen Tales and the Little Red Pill

- Advertisement -

The process has to be conscious, or it would not be carried out with sufficient precision, but it also has to be unconscious, or it would bring with it a feeling of falsity and hence of guilt. To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just so long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies all this is indispensably necessary. George Orwell, in the book 1984, June 4th fell on a school day this year. When I am teaching children in China, even for 6th graders, liusi, (六四= Six Four) is a shibboleth that gets bandied about quite a bit towards the culminating date. The most mundane refrain is that the internet slows down to an Arctic molasses pace. Then there is a general increase in the presence of security forces on the streets. They seem to grow exponentially as you travel to the nexus of the Middle Kingdom's universe, the Forbidden City, and its accompanying Tiananmen Square. In keeping with all the myriad, mind boggling, socioeconomic superlatives that China has and is accruing on the world stage, Tiananmen is the planet's fourth largest public square, weighing in at 440,000m² (880m by 500m). China still grabs the We're Number One medal in any case, as Xinghai Square, in Dalian, stretches out an expansive 1,100,000m². Bring your compass or GPS.

'Tank Man'
'Tank Man'
(Image by Wikipedia)   Details   DMCA

s usual, a few bright sparks in my class, those young minds who love to read through our class' subscription to the print edition of The China Daily newspaper and peruse articles on the educational current events website, The Day, dutifully asked me,

Mr. Brown, so how many people were killed during the Tiananmen massacre?

Before returning to China in 2010, I would have undoubtedly spouted the pedantic, Western mainstream media mantra,

- Advertisement -

Oh, I understand the Chinese army massacred many thousands.

Back in the day, even grade school kids always seemed to bring up the iconic, Western media image of Tank Man. We would all dutifully extol the virtues of this allegorical saint of resistance to tyranny and oppression, like some political superhero version of The Epic of Gilgamesh. This year, when Tank Man was proffered, I reflexively demurred.

At least this year, I had enough of a fledging knowledge to say,

I have read estimates from the low hundreds to a few thousand. My guess would be maybe a thousand.

Because 2014 is different. Having done hundreds of hours of serious research to write my book, 44 Days Backpacking in China (44 Days Publishing, 2013), I learned that Baba Beijing, my affectionate, tongue in cheek name for China's leadership, also has their version of the story to tell: the Tiananmen protests were ended with very little bloodshed, given the huge numbers of people involved, up to one million in and around the square. That out of a total of 300 deaths, a number of these were unarmed PLA soldiers, who were first sent into this teeming mass of humanity to stand sentry. Well organized, well armed protesters upped the ante of violence and Baba Beijing responded by sending in armed soldiers to suppress these violent groups. The rest of the protesters slowly left the square and the surrounding streets were emptied.

This year's classroom discussion was even more poignant. One student told us that his father had a friend who was killed during the protests and it was after all, the 25th anniversary, a quarter of a century since that fateful night. The Chinese take numerology very seriously.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Jeff J. Brown Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jeff is the author of 44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass (2013), Reflections in Sinoland -- Musings and Anecdotes from the Belly of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

MH370, Chinese Cyberwar Geniuses and the Long Arm of Western Empire

Operation Rescue Russia and a big "F.U." to Eurangloland

A 44 Days Reality Map: If China Were the USA" China in the Americas

The Skinny on Hong Kong's Occupy Central Movement

Behind the Great Western Firewall Is the Ugly Truth

The CIA is dropping Burmese bombs on China

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 316 quicklinks, 3344 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It seems like a lot longer than 30 years ago.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 4, 2019 at 4:01:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 