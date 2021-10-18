 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 10/18/21

Thus it is (for people who live near the sea, a semi-autobiographical confession)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

To be read aloud to: .youtube.com/watch?v=WHPEKLQID4U

I


Of course the swirling tide
With slow revolutions of its wheels
Twas ever thus Frailty
Watch the bubbles on your coffee


There will inevitably be days when
The front door is open
The strange man turned up again
A bowie knife between his teeth


I was surprised to see he had red hair
They kept him in the hut
The sum of the shadows
The camera could not do justice


Only when they started to dig
They heard cries for help
I felt their roots with my hands
To be asked about the same things


Had taken solemn counsel
A man is coming back
The king is not yet deposed
She showed him the golden child


II


How to go on in life
As if one's life were a radiant light
Covering his blind eye
In the dream he finds himself


And the unconscious answers
The bear called after him
He was nonetheless free
The very fact that someone imagines


I felt their roots with my hands
To be asked about the same things
Had taken solemn counsel
A man is coming back


With sort of a half smile
No one in the world knew
It wasn't even raining
All through my childhood


The secret heart or depth
The last room in the long corridor
Deep levels of sorrow
A real problem for me


As I found my teachers
A direct transfer of thoughts
The experience happened some years before
The first important dream comes


At the dentist's office for a filling
After a time he met a raven
To speak to him in song
(I could find an illustration


This is illustrated fairly well)
The world we are living in now
I had begun to feel relaxed Then
Somebody was playing music


Someone read that poem
That is where it should belong
There are many ways to remember
This knowledge is crucial


This strange feeling of knowing
I have come I have reached you
Entered the boat and crossed the stream
That's what my dream taught me


It's just that so many people have so little
His message overflowed out of the wires
His seemingly spontaneous detour
This god did not make our ancestors


Slogans chalked up on the walls
I used to be a jazz musician
The solution lies here
I didn't hear the teacher's words


(The uninitiated create insane things)
One evening I sat down
Like I'd almost had a visitation
She spoke to me in song


Turning bullets into jewelry
Already sitting in my hut
Women kneeling as they wove
To rebuild the World House


Reading the news on the radio
What went on behind the barbed wire
The birds and pigs were silent
Where the land was abandoned


III


A hundred pounds of sea salt
The fragrance of flowers
Another day with a dozen babies
All the work was purposeful


There are things to do first
Something more enduring
Violet-green swallows preening
What happened -- really happened


Take the rose
He touched and was touched
Finally we arrived
There were pink gladiolas


I used to be a jazz musician
I tell them the story
I know a world when I see one
Where bags of skulls are stored


The story I don't know
We put up orange cones
She was bearing bad news
The prisoner stands before the judge


I watch and witness their presence
Rain in the north
The elders murmured ascent
Now all that has changed


More and more nations are seeking
I tremble with courage
She scrutinized the trees
Landmarks had disappeared


IV


I remember thinking how beautiful
By design or coincidence
But I felt sorry I don't know why
We were all more or less in love


I can remember too
Into this tense situation
He went over in a corner by himself
He went home and spent a sleepless night


It was not easy to come to an understanding
A headless angel stands
We walk a dirt path
Drawn back into the memory


To truly understand ceremony
I have made a decision
No one spoke of it
Thus it is with art

Books used:

Ulysses J Joyce
Shadow and Evil in Fairytales M-L von Franz
Life after Life R Moody
Secrets of the Talking Jaguar M Prechtel
Tiananmen Diary Salisbury
Thief of Tales SA O'Hungerdell
Finding Beauty in a Broken World T T Williams
In a Dark Time Lifton
And a Voice to Sing With Joan Baez
The Life of Mahatma Gandhi Fischer
A Fire in the Mind Stephen / Robin Larsen
The Moorings of Starting Out J Ashberry

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 