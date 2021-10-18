Thus it is (for people who live near the sea, a semi-autobiographical confession)

To be read aloud to: .youtube.com/watch?v=WHPEKLQID4U

I





Of course the swirling tide

With slow revolutions of its wheels

Twas ever thus Frailty

Watch the bubbles on your coffee





There will inevitably be days when

The front door is open

The strange man turned up again

A bowie knife between his teeth





I was surprised to see he had red hair

They kept him in the hut

The sum of the shadows

The camera could not do justice





Only when they started to dig

They heard cries for help

I felt their roots with my hands

To be asked about the same things





Had taken solemn counsel

A man is coming back

The king is not yet deposed

She showed him the golden child





II





How to go on in life

As if one's life were a radiant light

Covering his blind eye

In the dream he finds himself





And the unconscious answers

The bear called after him

He was nonetheless free

The very fact that someone imagines





With sort of a half smile

No one in the world knew

It wasn't even raining

All through my childhood





The secret heart or depth

The last room in the long corridor

Deep levels of sorrow

A real problem for me





As I found my teachers

A direct transfer of thoughts

The experience happened some years before

The first important dream comes





At the dentist's office for a filling

After a time he met a raven

To speak to him in song

(I could find an illustration





This is illustrated fairly well)

The world we are living in now

I had begun to feel relaxed Then

Somebody was playing music





Someone read that poem

That is where it should belong

There are many ways to remember

This knowledge is crucial





This strange feeling of knowing

I have come I have reached you

Entered the boat and crossed the stream

That's what my dream taught me





It's just that so many people have so little

His message overflowed out of the wires

His seemingly spontaneous detour

This god did not make our ancestors





Slogans chalked up on the walls

I used to be a jazz musician

The solution lies here

I didn't hear the teacher's words





(The uninitiated create insane things)

One evening I sat down

Like I'd almost had a visitation

She spoke to me in song





Turning bullets into jewelry

Already sitting in my hut

Women kneeling as they wove

To rebuild the World House





Reading the news on the radio

What went on behind the barbed wire

The birds and pigs were silent

Where the land was abandoned





III





A hundred pounds of sea salt

The fragrance of flowers

Another day with a dozen babies

All the work was purposeful





There are things to do first

Something more enduring

Violet-green swallows preening

What happened -- really happened





Take the rose

He touched and was touched

Finally we arrived

There were pink gladiolas





I tell them the story

I know a world when I see one

Where bags of skulls are stored





The story I don't know

We put up orange cones

She was bearing bad news

The prisoner stands before the judge





I watch and witness their presence

Rain in the north

The elders murmured ascent

Now all that has changed





More and more nations are seeking

I tremble with courage

She scrutinized the trees

Landmarks had disappeared





IV





I remember thinking how beautiful

By design or coincidence

But I felt sorry I don't know why

We were all more or less in love





I can remember too

Into this tense situation

He went over in a corner by himself

He went home and spent a sleepless night





It was not easy to come to an understanding

A headless angel stands

We walk a dirt path

Drawn back into the memory





To truly understand ceremony

I have made a decision

No one spoke of it

Thus it is with art





