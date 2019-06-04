 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/4/19

Thus Spaketh Robert Muller

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 16810
Message Kathy Malloy
Become a Fan
  (56 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

Robert Mueller
Robert Mueller
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Independent)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Well well well, that was different. A DOJ employee spoke and didn't spew out "no collusion, total exoneration" or "spying is going on..." How refreshing. And in case you missed it, Robert Mueller directly contradicted the sworn testimony of his boss and good friend AG Bill Barr, stating that the reason he didn't refer Individual One for criminal obstruction charges was because of that pesky OLC rule that sitting Presidents can't be indicted. Barr testified to Congress that the OLC opinion was never a factor in the indictment decision. Oops.

That's gotta sting. Especially considering lying to Congress is clearly an impeachable offense.

Mueller stressed yet again that if he could've cleared Trump of any obstruction charges he would have. Kinda the opposite of "total exoneration," ain't it?

- Advertisement -

He also said that "When {not if} a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government's effort to find the truth and hold wrong doers accountable."

And there you have it. Obstruction happened, and it's up to an entity "outside the Criminal Justice System" to prosecute it.

So do it already. Impeach him. If not Trump, then who ever? Might as well amend the constitution to remove the whole system of checks and balances. Does Trump want to be impeached? Maybe, but who cares? It is the duty of our elected officials to hold him accountable for his crimes, which are ongoing. The obstruction continues, and now the Trump Toddler refuses to sign legislation if Congress continues its oversight duties and holds hearings into his crimes.

- Advertisement -

He is shutting down the government again. And he will not stop -- he is a career criminal. He will continue his crime spree until he is stopped, presumably by some law enforcement officials.

The Don is in a panic -- he must be re-elected, otherwise he will face multiple criminal charges by the State of New York if nothing else. He may believe that an Impeachment hearing would rally his base, but he also may be wrong. Perhaps they are growing weary of his embarrassing and dangerous antics, his trade wars, his tax cuts for the rich, his caging of children. Maybe some would watch the televised Impeachment hearings and be swayed by the overwhelming evidence.

But it doesn't matter. Rule of law matters. History is watching and will judge us on how we manage this constitutional crisis, which is a definite threat to our Democracy.

And if our President truly cared about our nation, he would protect us from the Russian threat to our political system. Robert Mueller ended his speech yesterday with the reminder that Russian military intelligence and other Russian entities hacked into computers to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign and help get Trump elected. And they will do it again. Why not? Worked the first time and there is nothing in place to stop them.

Russians are now choosing our Presidents, shouldn't we be a little irked about that? Mueller said this deserves the attention of every American, we can assume he means to include the President.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Kathy Malloy Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

Brain Damage...

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

Insult to Injury

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 