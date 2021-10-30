Black Swan.(Cygnus atratus)
Thursday
"And if I loved you Wednesday,
Well, what is that to you?
I do not love you Thursday
So much is true.
And why you come complaining
Is more than I can see.
I loved you Wednesday, yes but what
Is that to me?"
Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892 -1950 )
(American lyrical poet and playwright)
Drop
