10/30/2021 at 10:32 PM EDT

Thursday

"And if I loved you Wednesday,

Well, what is that to you?

I do not love you Thursday

So much is true.

And why you come complaining

Is more than I can see.

I loved you Wednesday, yes but what

Is that to me?"

Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892 -1950 )

(American lyrical poet and playwright)

