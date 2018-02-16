The scene is the House of Commons; the date May 7, 1940. A simple motion to adjourn for the ten-day Whitsun recess is of little concern to Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain who has a comfortable 213-seat majority. Then things take a turn. A plan approved by the first First Lord pf the Admiralty Winston Churchill to land troops in Norway and engage the Germans directly has been a disaster with huge losses, and the eventual naval evacuation of the expeditionary force -- an Arctic Dardanelles planned by the same man.
The American system, however, puts the president beyond such reach other than through a laborious impeachment. Analogous to the third Roman Emperor Caligula, Donald Trump, too, has no military or political experience. Caligula made his horse a senator or some say consul; Trump has the equivalent running government departments and agencies. Caligula declared himself a god; Trump tweeted he is a 'stable genius.' If Caligula's reign ended with assassination, Trump' s will be more prosaic -- just disaffected voters.
President Trump
in his remarks following the incident
did not bring up the obvious question of why an AR-15 was so easily
available for purchase. Gun owners and the gun lobby are part of his
constituency.
Following a mass
shooting in April 1996 when a man armed with two semi-automatic rifles
killed 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania, the Australian government put
together strict gun laws. They were supplemented with a mandatory
gun-buyback program through which 650,000 firearms were destroyed. Did
the program work? The data tells the story more vividly: From 1979 to 1996, Australia suffered 13 mass shootings; since 1997 it has had none.
Under
his usual theme of 'guns don't kill people, people kill people',
President Trump continues to talk about finding ways to deal better with
disturbed people. The sure Australian way is to stop them acquiring
guns.
Lost in the Florida school
story was another shooting the same day when trigger-happy guards let
loose at a National Security Agency entrance. The forested area is a
confused mass of entries and exits. It has happened before that
somebody inadvertently makes a wrong turn and panics
when faced with shouting armed guards. In this incident, bullet holes
can be seen in the windshield and the three men in the car were injured.
Introducing the Gates Foundation's annual philanthropic letter
a few days ago, Bill and Melinda Gates appealed to Donald Trump to not
cut foreign aid -- "even a 10 percent cut could lead to 5 million deaths
in the next decade", Bill Gates warned. Will President Trump listen?